FAIRMONT — Julie Sole, executive director of the Disability Action Center, said their Annual Sub Sale is one of the largest fundraising efforts the center hosts throughout the year.
She said the center does three fundraisers each year, which bring pretty good results.
“We have done the same three just as long as I could remember,” said Sole.
The center hosts two sub sales a year in the spring and fall and also have basket bingo and a golf tournament. She said each fundraiser is equally import to the center.
“We are very heavy in the spring on fundraising so this does kick off our fundraising season,” she said.
The Disability Action Center is a calendar year driven organization like any community based organization. In January, they have a big membership drive where they get their clients and families to invest in the center. Not just people who utilize the services of the center can become a member and Sole said that gives them a boost at the beginning of the year before heading into fundraising season.
“We take a break in the fall because, as a United Way agency, that is their supplemental fundraising period so we tend to put our efforts toward that,” said Sole.
Sole said the money raised by the Sub Sale goes towards the center’s programs. She said they offer 33 different programs or classes to clients and families.
“That is everything from robotics to cooking, computer classes, advocacy, life skills, creative arts. You name it,” said Sole.
Before the pandemic, Sole said the sale had reached the 2,000 sub mark, which she said, was amazing. She said she didn’t anticipate reaching that number this time around.
“We had set our goal for 1,600 subs and lo and behold we are over 2,000 so we are back. We definitely feel like this was a comeback for us,” she said.
Sole said last year for both sales they hit around 12-1,300 subs. She said this year is the first time the sale went over the 2,000 sub range in a couple years.
“It’s just a testament to our community. I mean we have folks who have been supporting this sale both individuals and businesses for well over a decade and they look forward to it. It’s a really simple easy way to support us too,” said Sole.
Michael Angelucci, administrator of the Marion County Rescue Squad, supports the sub sale each year. He said given the rescue squad is a nonprofit organization as well, the squad wants to extend the same courtesy to other organizations that are supportive of them.
“When we see an opportunity to help them with their fundraisers we certainly want to step up to the place and try to participate to help them financially and help them achieve their goals,” said Angelucci.
Angelucci said it’s important to support nonprofit organizations because they are the ones out on the forefront who are helping the people most in need — especially during the pandemic.
“The rescue squad is so happy to be a part of being able to support them and their efforts and what they’re doing to help our community,” he said.
When the squad orders subs, they order them for the employees but they also take them out into the community and deliver them to businesses and other places to try to promote the Disability Action Center and let people know about the sale.
“The next time that they have one they have free advertising that the rescue squad is able to do because we are so appreciative of what Julie Sole and the DAC does for our community,” said Angelucci.
