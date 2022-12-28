FAIRMONT — This time last year, Julie Sole was unpacking boxes in her new office.
A small celebration in the Disability Action Center’s new facility was held last December, where Sole — the DAC’s director — gathered with her clients, their families and the people who made the move happen.
“I’m so humbled each and every day with everybody that stepped forward to do this for us,” Sole said to the group at that December 2021 celebration. “We haven’t encountered a ‘no’ in this process.”
“Humbled” is the term Sole still uses a year later from that small gathering in one of the classrooms inside the agency’s new building.
This move wasn’t just an upgrade, but a necessity. Floods and rain in June 2021 ruined much of the DAC’s former facility on Benoni Avenue and kicked off a major campaign that raised over $600,000 to move the DAC to higher ground.
In her new office overlooking the Gateway Connector, Sole sees endless opportunity the organization and its clients. As she looks back on 2022, she sees it as only the beginning of what can be accomplished.
“It’s been an amazing year. We’re still overwhelmed in some ways with how the community rallied around us,” Sole said in a phone interview earlier this week. “What a turnaround this has been for us. Not just with the building, but with our organization.”
There are many advantages the new location at 448 Leonard Ave. has over the old building, but probably the most exciting aspect is the possibility of expansion.
Sole has already begun charging ahead with plans for what she envisions as an all-inclusive campus surrounding the new facility. The plans for that expansion were teased at the DAC’s ribbon cutting this past spring and the first real bits of progress came in the fall when two adjacent houses were purchased and demolished by the DAC.
The acquired property will be used to build the Wilfong Wellness Center across the street from the main DAC facility. The space will include recreational opportunities and space for related organizations to set up shop.
The DAC is in the process of acquiring several other adjacent properties that will become an outdoor recreational area. The cost of purchasing and demolishing was covered by donors and supporters whose families were impacted by the DAC.
Nick Fantasia, president of the Marion Regional Development Corp., has been working with Sole as an advisor of sorts. Fantasia’s family has taken advantage of the DAC’s services and to him the service Sole and her team provide is vital.
“It’s hard to quantify the value of something like the DAC because every day it touches someone new and reaches a little farther out,” Fantasia said. “Every family, be it immediate or extended, will have an individual who will benefit from the expansion of these assets.”
The expansions that Sole has brought this past year go beyond brick and mortar. According to Sole, the DAC’s programming this year experiences a boost in scale and impact due to partnerships will various community organizations.
Partnerships like the “Empower Hour” with Fairmont State University wouldn’t have been possible during COVID-19, but now that restrictions have laxed, the DAC’s clients have reaped the benefits. The “Empower Hour” was a program in which the men’s basketball team at Fairmont State taught DAC clients the basics of the game and made new friends.
“In 2022 specifically, we’ve partnered with the community more than ever before,” Sole said. “Usually, we take our clients to the community but this year we really tried to include the community alongside our clients.”
But this year wasn’t all gains. Earlier this month, the city began the demolition of the DAC’s old facility on Benoni Avenue.
After the campaign kicked off to get the DAC a new facility, the city agreed to purchase the DAC’s old facility in support of the move. Some plans had been tossed around, but the decision was made to cut the losses and demolish the structure.
According to the Fairmont City Manager’s office, there weren’t any glaring structural reasons for the demolition, but due to the building’s history of flooding, the call for demolition was made. There are currently no plans for the property once the demolition is complete.
While Sole is grateful to be on higher ground now, she still remembers the old facility fondly and was sad to see it go.
“I’ve wrestled with those feelings and my family has as well. My children were practically born and raised in that building. I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it meant a lot to my family and a lot of our clients and their families,” Sole said. “What we accomplished in that building from 2012 to 2019 in that facility was a ‘If you build it they will come’ transformation. Now, we’re doing it again on Leonard Avenue.
“For 13 years we made the investments and improvements in that building and now it’s almost like we’re starting over again. But you know what? We’ve done it before, and this is one a bigger level with more opportunity. Now we get the chance to do all that again on higher ground.”
