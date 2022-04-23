FAIRMONT — The semi-annual Disability Action Center Sub Sale is still taking orders until Tuesday.
The sub sale fundraiser is held in the spring and fall. Te current sub sale marks the first time the fundraiser will be handled at the DAC’s new building at 448 Leonard Ave. in Fairmont. DAC Executive Director Julie Sole said everyone is excited.
“We have a lot more space for the the prep, pick up, and delivery areas. So, we’re really excited to see how this sub sale works at our new location,” Sole said.
Sole said the fundraiser usually sells between 1,500 and 2,000 subs, but 2,000 is always their goal. The subs are made fresh and will be assembled by a team of eight to 12 volunteers who will work from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday next week. They specialize in bulk orders to local business and offer delivery on orders of six subs and larger. Sole said they have an awesome delivery team that has delivered to Mannington, South Fairmont and United Hospital Center in Bridgeport in the past.
“The subs are always made very fresh. We use our own sliced meats that we get from Young and Stout’s. So, we slice all of our own fresh meat, we use delicious Abruzzino buns and local produce from Speedway Market,” Sole said.
One of the fundraisers largest orders comes from the Marion County Courthouse, according to Sole. Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said 83 sub orders were placed to be delivered to courthouse.
“Julie Sole runs a fantastic program, she does a great job with the Disability Action Center. I feel personally that, if you’re going to contribute to something, it is one of the most worthwhile contributions that you could make,” Kincaid said.
Sole said one of the best parts about the fundraiser is the constant support from the community and that it is a day when coworkers and friends gather to eat together.
“Year after year, the supporters that we get, they really truly look forward to this and seeing the orders come in for folks that have been doing this for over a decade, it’s very heartwarming and it means a lot to our center,” Sole said.
Kincaid echoed Sole’s sentiment.
“I get to see basically the entire office for the day and no one has to leave for lunch, which makes it really nice. They always make great, fresh subs with fresh ingredients and everyone is always very happy with what they got,” Kincaid said.
Orders can be placed by calling the Disability Action Center at 304-366-3213, or on their website, which is linked here or by visiting the center and filling out an order form.
“I would encourage anyone else in the area, if they should ever see the Disability Action Center Sub Sale to absolutely give it a try. They’re always great subs and we’re giving money for a great cause,” Kincaid said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.