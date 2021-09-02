FAIRMONT — This week’s storms remind Julie Sole of the flooding she and her staff endured in June, but this time she has hope, a new building and a community behind her.
Sole, director of Fairmont’s Disability Action Center, met Wednesday to officially close on the purchase of the Center’s new building at 448 Leonard Ave.
With her were officials from Valley HealthCare System, the organization that currently leases space in the Leonard Avenue building, and Nick Fantasia, the property’s former landlord.
In June, the DAC’s current location on Benoni Avenue flooded during heavy rain and caused extensive damage to both the interior and exterior of the building.
A major community push to move the DAC to higher ground followed.
“God closes a door but He opens a window,” Fantasia said. “I wish I could tell you there was a plan, but all of these pieces just hit.”
City, county and state officials all helped in one way or another. The City of Fairmont offered to purchase the DAC’s old building on Benoni Avenue once it’s moved out and state senators Bob Beach, D-13, and Mike Caputo, D-13, donated $200,000 to the effort.
Last week, the Marion County Commission added another donation to the pile and presented Sole with a check for $50,000.
This “window” involved massive community funding, government donations and the cooperation of several organizations working for the good of their clients.
Though the most serendipitous coincidence was how perfectly the availability of several buildings opened up, making sure that neither the DAC nor Valley will have to miss out on a single day of service.
“It’s amazed me how many people made this a priority over the past couple months,” Sole said. “The priority has always been our clients. Valley isn’t going to have an interruption in services and neither will we. It’s really remarkable.”
Now that the DAC officially owns the building on Leonard Avenue, Valley will move to a temporary location at 111 Elkins St. by the end of September.
In October 2020, Valley broke ground on a new $7 million complex on Crosswinds Drive in Pleasant Valley. Once complete, that location will be used for residential programs and will also serve as Valley’s new Marion County office.
Valley will continue to operate out of the Elkins Street location until the complex in Pleasant Valley is finished around summer 2022.
The Marion County office of Valley HealthCare System serves around 2,500 individuals a year. Many of their clients are also served by the DAC. For both organizations, the care of their clients is paramount and this series of moves benefits everyone.
“This move is something that we need to make. This started out as something devastating that happened to us that we’re turning into something good,” Sole said. “Valley has been more than gracious. We work with a lot of the same populations and we know that we can make this work.”
“Everything we do is about the clients we serve,” Valley Chief Operations Officer Gerry Schmidt said. “It took a lot of collaboration internally. There were a lot of pieces that had to fall in place and they did.”
The DAC does not have an official date when it will begin operations in the new building, but Sole says her goal is it be in and operating by November. Until then, the DAC will continue to operate out of its location on Benoni Avenue.
Valley HealthCare System in Fairmont is part of a larger corporation that serves Monongalia, Marion, Preston and Taylor counties and provides care to individuals with substance use disorders and mental health problems. Valley cares for around 6,000 clients a year across those four counties.
