FAIRMONT — The Disability Action Center acts as a second home for many, but now the community has found a second home for the DAC.
Tuesday, members of the community, state and local government met at 448 Leonard Ave. to get a glimpse of where the DAC will relocate in the fall.
The DAC family has been on the hunt for a new building since their headquarters on Benoni Avenue was repeatedly flooded in mid-June. The June floods were the final push over the edge for many in the DAC, including its executive director Julie Sole.
Days after the flooding, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce organized a brainstorming session with members of all levels of government, from city, county and state. Sole pleaded her case and characterized the DAC’s need for a new location.
“When the flooding first started I wasn’t even thinking relocation,” Sole said. “Once we got flooded repeatedly, then relocation became an option. But I never, in a million years, thought that we’d have already found a location and moving forward with purchasing this quickly.”
Thanks to donations from public and private donors and the speedy aid spurred by the community, the DAC plans to close on this new building by September.
The 10,000 square-foot facility just off of the Gateway Connector, is currently home to Valley HealthCare System on the top floor, and the personal car garage of former Fairmont Mayor Nick Fantasia, the building’s owner, on the lower floor.
[The new building] is so much safer than where we are now,” Sole said. “The way the pieces have come together for this project is ... remarkable.”
Last week, W.Va. Senators Mike Caputo, D-13, and Bob Beach, D-13, donated $100,000 each in discretionary funds to the DAC’s relocation efforts. Both senators were present Tuesday to get a first look at the new building.
“The team that Julie put together to pick out a building did an amazing job choosing this place,” Caputo said. “It’s a tremendous fit for what [the DAC does].”
The county has also committed to donating to the DAC’s relocation, but has not given a dollar amount yet.
The city is planning to buy the old Benoni Avenue building from the DAC as it moves into the new Leonard Avenue location.
As of now, the working budget for purchasing the new building and the remodeling that needs done is around $750,000. The DAC can’t front that money now, but thanks to some generous lenders in the community, the DAC will have funds to stick to a quick timeline, landing them fully operational in the new facility by Nov. 1.
“If we had to wait till all the money was in, we couldn’t tell you what day closing was,” Nick Fantasia said. “If we had to wait till all the pledges were in, we couldn’t tell you when the renovations would begin.”
First Exchange Bank and Freedom Bank have collaborated to provide a community participation loan to give the DAC funds and the ability to close, renovate and move in.
As the money from donations comes in, the loan will be paid down, therefore, giving the DAC a quick turnaround on their project and the ability to move in quickly into the new location.
Usually the wheels of government turn slow, but Caputo called this process a whirlwind. He chalked up the speed of the process to the passion of the community around the DAC combined with some serendipity.
“As legislators, we get a lot of funding requests. We have to figure which [request] best serves the community.” Caputo said. “The Disability Action Center just checked all the boxes. The stars lined up, we had funding available and everybody believes in the cause.”
Sole and her staff have big plans for the new facility, which will house various educational and training opportunities for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The bottom floor will be outfitted to be a workforce training area, complete with a kitchen and laundry area. On the other side will be a new fitness and fun area, acting as a workout and recreation area.
The top floor will host the classrooms and offices and is move-in ready for the most part.
For the time being, while the purchase and closure is finalized, DAC will continue operating at its Benoni Avenue facility.
To donate to the DAC or to find out more about the services it offers, visit www.disabilityactioncenter.com
