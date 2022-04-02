FAIRMONT — The ribbon on the Disability Action Center’s new building had just been cut, and Julie Sole is already talking expansion.
Friday, clients, families, donors and supporters all gathered in the basement of the DAC’s new building atop Palatine Knob to celebrate its opening to the community and official building dedication.
Behind the speakers was a row of posters, detailing the plans for the DAC’s future expansion and plans to build a complex of accessible facilities centered around the new building at 448 Leonard Ave.
According to Sole, DAC executive director, the nonprofit has completed phases one and two of their renovations, and now they’re ramping up work on phases three and four, which will add an elevator and outdoor classroom to the building and a brand new wellness center dedicated to the family that helped establish the DAC in Marion County in the 1950s and 60s.
“This will be the Wilfong Wellness Center, across the street at 444 Leonard Ave,” Sole said. “It is because of the Wilfong family’s generous gift that we have our first investment in the Wilfong Wellness Center.”
That property is currently owned by Nick Fantasia, who Sole says he and his family have been an invaluable help to the DAC acquiring the new location and who is working with the center to start the process of expansion.
According to the center’s expansion master plan drawn up by Pickering Associates, eventually the properties surrounding the DAC will be absorbed and transformed into a fully accessible campus, complete with outdoor recreation facilities and extended parking.
The community’s work and combined effort throughout the DAC’s search for a new building and move has left Sole at a loss for words. Friday, surrounded by the people who made it happen, she was as hopeful for the future as ever.
“It’s pretty overwhelming. It’s very exciting and this is a great day for the Disability Action Center and thank the people that got us here,” said Sole. “I’ve said it before that I’ve been very humbled and hopeful throughout this process, but we knew we could turn something devastating into something really positive.”
In June last year, the DAC’s old location on Benoni Avenue in Coal Run Hollow was overwhelmed by flooding after a week-long rainfall battered Fairmont. In the wake of the events, the community rallied behind the DAC and vowed to take the center to higher ground, which launched the organization’s search for a new building.
Sole thanked an exhaustive list of the parties, organizations and individuals who joined together to make the move possible. Two of the most involved people in the start of the project were Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, and state Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13.
“This is one of the best days in my career. This center means so much to this community and I’m so happy the chamber was able to help a little bit,” Shaw said Friday. “We were a very small part of the equation, all we did was get the right people around the table.”
Shaw sells her involvement short, as she was quick to organize a brainstorming session involving representatives from the city, county and state levels. That meeting was held on June 17, just two days after the flooding. Sole gave a tearful plea to the table about her needs for a new location. The people at that table together eventually helped to raise over $600,000 for the center’s relocation.
At that June 17 meeting was also Sen. Caputo and his fellow senator, Bob Beach, D-13. The two donated $200,000 of discretionary funds to the center’s relocation. Caputo has called that allocation a no-brainer and also spoke at Friday’s ceremony after Shaw.
“In that room that day last June, there were no Democrats, there were no Republicans, there were no politics. I’ve been in the legislature a long time, 26 years, and that was one of the greatest days I’ve been apart of,” Caputo said. “There was one mission, there was one cause, there was one quest and that was the Disability Action Center.”
