FAIRMONT — A career and college fair is traditional rite of passage for high school juniors and seniors, but special education students are often left out.
Seeing that need, the Disability Action Center teamed up with Marion County Schools to host the 13th Annual Transition Fair, a specialized career and job opportunity fair targeting students with special needs.
Friday morning, 17 organizations that offer programs and opportunities for individuals with special needs set up shop in the basement of the DAC and welcomed students from each of the county’s three high schools and the Barnes Alternative Learning Center.
Over 50 juniors and seniors made their rounds between the tables throughout the day.
DAC Director Julie Sole said the transition into life after high school is hard enough as it is, but these students have extra barriers to overcome that can make the transition stressful for them and their families.
“If you think about how daunting high school graduation can be for any senior and their family then you compound that with the barriers some students have to learning,” Sole said. “Graduation for students with special needs can be hard on a family, especially when these students have been with the same school, aide or support staff all their years in school.
“We want to make sure they know there are options out there, that they can get a job, live independently and they can follow their dreams.”
At the fair were organizations such as the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities, which manages programs that assist families in all kinds of ways from housing opportunities to job training.
Courtney Ringstaff, program manager for the Center’s Paths for Parents program, was interacting with students as they passed her display table. Typically, the Center works with the parents or guardians of the students, but Friday’s event presented a rare opportunity where she worked directly with students.
“The fact we are able to connect directly with that student and tell them exactly how we’re able to serve them and what we can offer is a special opportunity,” Ringstaff said. “It’s helpful for us to walk them through everything and see exactly what they’re looking for.”
Before the DAC and Marion County Schools teamed up to hold the transition fair, Marion students had to be bused to the nearest similar fair all the way in Lewis County.
Since Sole took over the DAC, the relationship between the schools and her organization has been invaluable. At the fair Friday was Angela Betonte, high school special services liaison for Marion County Schools.
Betonte started her career as a teacher at North Marion High and remembers the struggles special education students faced before the DAC created the Transition Fair.
“These are our kids meeting vendors that are local to us and it really is tailored just for them,” Betonte said. “Whether the kids are on the traditional college path or something else, we have the people here where [the students] can make an introduction and that’s a lot better than me just sending the kids an application.”
The relationship between the schools and the DAC has been beneficial in the opposite direction as well and Sole is grateful for the special education department in Marion County and all they do to help.
“We are very fortunate to have the special education department we have in Marion County. They realize — and we at the Disability Action Center realize — that it’s impossible for teachers in the school system to know and coordinate all the resources an individual might need outside of school,” Sole said. “There are agencies like us that know the services and navigation that is needed for these families.
“It really is a no-brainer for all of us to work together.”
