FAIRMONT — The Disability Action Center has a packed summer schedule that ranges from combatting food insecurity to teaching team building and leadership skills.
The center has received a $2,700 grant from Food Lion that will fund their Sow and Grow Sustain Program that aims to reduce food insecurity among individuals living with disabilities.
“Our main goal is to encourage sustainability and for our clients to have the resources they need to cook healthy meals,” Executive Director Julie Sole said.
Sole said clients will learn step by step how to prepare meals at the center.
“The Food Lion Feeds grant takes it to a different level because we are now able to purchase additional nonperishable foods and fresh vegetables and send them home with these Sow and Grow Sustain baskets so they can now easily replicate,” Sole said.
Sole said the center also sources produce locally from their partner, the Homestead Farm, which is located in Grafton.
The Homestead Farm grows crops such as tomatoes and peppers with the help of eight clients from the Disability Action Center. Homestead Farm Director Ann Burns said the goal is to instill a sense of pride and fulfillment in the clients.
“We want them to realize they are members of their community and have the feeling that they have an important role as well,” Burns said. “The food that the clients take home to their families gives them a sense of 'I’m taking this food home and helping care for my family' so it empowers them as well.”
The first lunch and learn was held July 11 and featured food that supports the brain. Participants learned how to prepare either tuna or chicken with quinoa on the side.
“The clients absolutely love it because these are simple meals and they are trying new things and they love options,” Sole said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the proportion of disabled individuals who experienced food insecurity in 2020 was more than double that of non-disabled persons.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, which was founded in 2001, gives financial support to initiatives and organizations committed to feeding residents in the places it serves. The organization has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants since its founding.
Sole said the DAC remains committed to ensuring individuals living with a disability are making choices that improve aspects of their overall health.
“We have a big focus on quality of life — a very holistic approach to everything that we do because oftentimes people with a disability are only treated for their disability,” Sole said. "When you go to your primary care physician and you're only treated for your disability. That is the primary thing we focus on but there a lot of other collateral health issues that people with disabilities can have.”
The center is also hosting its 30th annual Camp Can-Do which takes participants to various locations around North Central West Virginia such as the Mason Dixon Park in Core, West Virginia.
This year’s theme is based on the reality show “Survivor” and encourages participants to venture outside their comfort zones to learn skills such as interpreting a map and building a fire.
Twenty-nine year old Bri Jacobin has been coming to the camps sporadically over the past nine years.
“My favorite activity was going to the park yesterday. The Boy Scouts came and taught us first aid and how to make a paracord necklace or bracelet and taught us how to read a compass,” Jacobin said.
“Its good to learn about how to use a compass in case you get lost in the woods and learning to use a map will help you anywhere you go.”
Sole said the DAC fills the week with immersive activities to give participants the best experience possible.
“We go all out for the week long day camp. We incorporate the entire family. We do all hands-on activities,” Sole said. “The goal is to get the clients and their family members to try new things together to learn how to work together as part of a team and to really gain confidence. That is why we call it Camp Can-Do because you really can do anything.”
Four campers were selected for awards and earned recognition for their performance over the course of the week.
Program Director Cheyann McQuaine said without the Disability Action Center the clients would not have a place to engage in these activities and learn new skills.
“Everybody always says camp is their favorite, even their parents. We have some parents who are so proud of their kids and everything that their kids accomplish throughout the week.” McQuaine said. “This morning we got a card that the campers surprised us with that thanked us for everything we did this week. They definitely are appreciative of the opportunity to try new things.”
