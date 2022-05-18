BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With a desire to give back and help enrich the communities in which we operate, Diversified Energy Company has launched its community giving program in West Virginia.
“At Diversified, we are proud of our heritage and remain focused on making long-lasting, positive impacts in the communities where we work and live,” Diversified President and CEO Rusty Hutson Jr. said. “Our Community Giving program was established to support that focus by providing funding to like-minded individuals and organizations in the communities where we operate.”
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 grant cycle. For information on the program or to access the online application, click here or visit: https://www.div.energy/sustainability/community/community-giving. For questions, email community@dgoc.com.
The program is available to individuals and organizations who work in the areas of community enrichment, education and workforce and the environment.
Community enrichment includes programs that encourage the development of diverse, safe, healthy and sustainable communities which help to foster residential, commercial and economic growth. These programs can vary from community food banks, libraries, improving access to health care, 4-H, FFA, local parks, youth sports, and combatting homelessness, among others.
Education and workforce includes programs that facilitate proficiency in science, technology, engineering and math topics as well as initiatives that support youth training and workforce development. Eligible applicants can include in-school STEM-based curricula, computer and science camps, project-based learning, after school and lunchbox programs, career planning and preparation, among others.
Environment includes programming that support sustainability, preservation of natural resources, conservation initiatives and can range from community gardens to watershed conservation, environmental education, and the preservation and restoration of green spaces.
Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas. The company has operations in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Hutson, a Fairmont State University graduate, also sits on Fairmont State's board of governors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.