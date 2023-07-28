FAIRMONT — The Disability Action Center took a respite from its weeklong Survivor-themed summer camp to accept a donation of $20,000 from Diversified Energy, an independent energy company with operations in Appalachia and the central United States.
Based in Fairmont, the DAC provides programming and support to adults and children with disabilities throughout North Central West Virginia.
Diversified Energy’s donation will help fund the creation of a new DAC recreation and exercise facility, the Wilfong Wellness Center, at 444 Leonard Ave. The wellness center will “put people with disabilities first” by providing programming, support, and facilities that are accessible, said DAC Executive Director Julie Sole.
“What we’re doing here is really creating an inclusive community atop the Gateway Connector,” Sole said.
With Diversified Energy’s donation, the DAC has now raised $300,000 of its anticipated $900,000 costs.
“We are so humbled to have the support of Diversified Energy in the next phase of our expansion,” Sole said. “Diversified just really understood the need for what we’re trying to do.”
Hannah Hutson, government and community affairs associate at Diversified Energy, said that the DAC — and Sole’s mission — resonated with her company.
“We look for opportunities in all of our operating areas because we want to give back,” she said. “Hearing [Sole’s] vision and her heart for these children and adults really led me to want to give.”
Hutson added that she hopes the donation can help the DAC’s broader project of supporting the local community. “I hope the sky’s the limit,” she said.
The DAC and Diversified Energy were connected through Del. Joey Garcia, D-76, who is an advocate for the DAC because of its “people first” approach and how it is “really helping” the local community.
The wellness center “is for people that have disabilities and their families first,” Garcia said. “That’s something that’s very unique.”
As the DAC moves forward with its wellness center project — which it hopes to break ground on in the spring — Sole is continuing to look for new funding opportunities. But she is confident that Diversified Energy’s donation will encourage further support.
“Any time somebody gives, it’s an opportunity for other people to say, ‘I want to give to that too,’” she said. “We are super excited.”
