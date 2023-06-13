FAIRMONT — After the biggest Pride event in Fairmont’s history, Diversity Week kicked off Monday with an anti-stigma and bias training at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center.
Joby Chadwell, president of PFLAG, an organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families, said more than 500 guests celebrated during the annual Pride Festival held Saturday — their biggest since the event started in 2016. On Monday night, Chadwell joined 15 others to learn about language and how to use it effectively.
“We’ve always done pride, since 2016, but this year, we wanted to add an educational element,” Chadwell said.
The event called “Words Matter: A Budding Bridges of Respect Workshop,” highlighted stigma around issues such as addiction, gender identity, recovery and how West Virginians are viewed. It was led by a collaboration between Renee Verbanic of Communities of Shalom, Jill Poe with West Virginia Prevention Solutions and the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy and Regional Adult Intervention Specialist Vicki Cooper with West Virginia Prevention Solutions. At the end of the workshop, Poe gave interested guests a Naloxone training.
She started her presentation by asking guests if, while they were eating out and the people next to them spilled their drink, would they offer up the extra napkins they had. Everyone said they would give their extra napkins to help their neighbor clean up a mess.
Then, she compared the act of napkin giving to giving someone Naloxone.
“If you’re sitting there and someone is choking, would you not try to help,” Poe said.
Stigma was broken into four categories — public, self, courtesy and structural stigma and how each form effects individuals in a community.
Guests were asked to think of public stigma and ways that it is present in Fairmont. D.D. Meighen, a guest at the event, said examples of public stigma included homelessness being a contributor to why more people don’t spend time in Fairmont or Food Stamps or welfare recipients not having to work — both are highly stigmatized and stereotyped and Meighen said it wasn’t fair.
Cooper, and the other organizers, said the event was an important way for guests to learn and hopefully get more people involved in the future.
“We know in West Virginia, a lot of mental health challenges are not met with a lot of hope. A lot of the conversation can be, ‘You need to pull yourself up by the boot straps,’ or, ‘Stop being anxious. Have you tried?’ Which isn’t very helpful.
“It’s kind of stigmatizing and generalizing. ... But, if we work to address that stigma- how people choose their words and interact with their community, then hopefully we can make the climate better,” Cooper said.
More events will be held during Diversity Week, including a Trans Clothing Swap and free hair cutting event on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center at Fairmont State University. Clothing can be dropped off starting at 3 p.m. and throughout the event.
