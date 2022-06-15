FAIRMONT — In a divided vote, Fairmont City Council approved three rate increases for city water, sewer and stormwater utilities.
Six of the nine councilmembers voted to approve a three-year cost increase for the city’s water utilities. Proponents from both sides of the issue gave their thoughts on the increase, which will result in a percentage increase based on a costumer’s bill.
John Carson, the city’s utility manager, spoke in favor of the proposal alongside the city’s utility controller, Mark Moore, and representatives from the county’s economic development sector.
Carson and Moore made their case for the rate increases, stating that the financial situation the water utility has found itself in could become catastrophic in the coming years if not addressed by a rate hike.
Best case scenario, without the increases, the utility will have to default on its bonds and fall into debt.
“I don’t like this, my family doesn’t like this but I don’t see another way,” Moore said. “This isn’t a good thing, it’s not a bad thing, it’s necessary.”
Moore candidly said that to be in good shape, the utility would need the entire three-year increase upfront, but they’ve opted to space the hike out over three years to take the weight off the customers.
Both Moore and Carson laid out the types of cost increases their utility has seen over the last two years and the required size of the budget has inflated $600,000 this year alone due to rising prices for chemicals and materials.
Carson was transparent in saying the utility has put off new hires and and repairs due to these financial strains.
The last water cost increase consumers in Fairmont saw was in 2012 following a similar three-year increase. Sewer prices have stayed the same since 2008 and stormwater has been stagnant since the utility’s founding in 2006.
Those against the proposal were mostly concerned citizens who voiced their opinion’s online. The only dissenters present in-person at Tuesday night’s meeting was local business owner and advocate, Shawna Santee.
Santee’s concerns asked why the city was spending public dollars elsewhere and leaving the consumer to foot the bill for the water utility’s qualms.
“No I’m not an engineer, I’m just a mom. ... People are struggling right now. In the same way [the utility’s] things are costing more, so are everybody else’s,” Santee said. “Are we to bend for the utility company or are we to bend for the residents?”
The ordinance passed with Councilmembers Deasy, Mainella, Garcia, Blood, Bledsoe and Bolyard voting yes, Councilmember Rice voting no and Councilmembers Cinalli and Kennedy abstaining.
The city logo
Following the public hearings regarding the water rate increases, two citizens petitions were heard, asking the city to remove its Facebook profile image, which is the city’s classic logo overlaid by a rainbow in honor of June being LGBTQ Pride Month.
Bledsoe read a letter from John Polis, pastor of Faith Church International, who protested the icon. Later during citizen’s petitions, John Carlyle spoke, chastising the city for not recognizing Christian holidays, such as Easter and Christmas, with an icon change.
Countering back was Larry Buckland, pastor of LIFE United Methodist and member of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission, who said the city ought to appear welcoming to all, and that’s the message the Pride Flag sends.
However, both sides agreed that the city ought to be careful about which messages it sends with small changes like logos.
