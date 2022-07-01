FAIRMONT — With Fourth of July fun just around the corner, the Division of Natural Resources reminds residents to be safe out on the water.
Independence Day in Fairmont means the Monongahela River will be packed with boats, especially Saturday, when Palatine Park will host the city’s Independence Day celebration.
It wouldn’t be a night on the river without a drink or two, but DNR Officer Randall Kocsis wants to be clear that he will be out on the water that night and he will be watching for intoxicated boaters.
“It’s not a good thing to operate a water vessel while impaired. It’s not safe and we’re asking people not to do that,” Kocsis said. “You could kill yourself or someone else or you could seriously injure yourself or someone else.”
Kocsis’s public service announcement comes as part of a nationwide campaign by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, a nonprofit that tracks watercraft injuries and advocates for safer waterways.
This year’s message is simple — have fun, but be safe while doing so.
“We will arrest anyone who is impaired and is operating a vessel,” Kocsis said. “Have a designated driver. It makes no sense to go out and operate a watercraft while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
Just two years ago, in the summer of 2020, a swimmer was struck by a boater who was operating his craft while under the influence. The swimmer lost his leg due to the injuries, but thankfully survived.
This sort of situation is what Kocsis and his fellow officers are trying to avoid with their strict enforcement, especially in packed waterways like they expect to see this weekend.
“Obviously the operator of the vessel that day didn’t get the message that we’re telling. Bad things can happen when you operate a watercraft in an impaired state,” Kocsis said.
According to data collected by NASBLA, West Virginia has fewer watercraft injuries than other states. Between 2009 and 2019, the state had 133 injuries and 59 deaths.
The majority of those deaths were drownings where the victim was not wearing a life jacket.
Kocsis said that on top of the safe boating practices of sober boating, those planning to hit the river this weekend ought to make sure their craft is safe and up to code.
The boats must have life jackets for every passenger with an attacked noise making device, usually a whistle.
If the craft is over 16-feet long, a throwable floatation device is also required, as well as U.S. Coast Guard approved fire extinguishers. A double and triple check of this equipment can save a life in an emergency.
The most common infractions Kocsis writes up are lighting violations. If a boater is out at night to see the fireworks, the boat needs to have a white light on the rear and two navigation lights.
“People come out at night time to see the fireworks and it’s usually a last minute deal. They don’t check their vessel beforehand and they show up here with improper lighting,” Kocsis said. “We then assess the boat for the required safety equipment. If they don’t have the required equipment, we issue a citation that can range between $20-$300 in fines.”
Most of the time, it’s cheaper to buy an approved life jacket for $10 than to risk the fine.
“We the DNR want people to be safe, but we also want them to have fun, in that order,” Kocsis said.
For a complete list of boating safety rules and regulations, visit the DNR’s website.
