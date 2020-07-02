DNR prepares for a busy weekend on local waterways

FAIRMONT — Residents who attend Palatine Park’s annual 4th of July event this year may practice social distancing by being on the open Monongahela River.
In preparation for the increase in boat traffic Saturday, officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources offered some advice Wednesday on how to stay safe while boating.
“COVID-19 has increased boat traffic,” said Brendan Rumney, a natural resources police officer. “But always it seems around July 4 or any holiday in particular there is increased amount of boat traffic to include kayaks and other motorized vessels as well.”
The Division of Natural Resources tries to promote Operation Dry Water every year before the 4th of July holiday. According to Rumney, this operation promotes the proper usage and number of flotation jackets and other equipment required by the DNR.
“Our primary job out here is to ensure safety,” Rumney said. “Our boat safety checks or compliance checks, as we call them, we are looking primarily for safety equipment. That is to ensure if an emergency happens, an accident or whatever, that they have equipment that could possibly save their life.”
According to Randall Kocsis, a natural resources police officer with the DNR, the department normally performs a few dozen safety checks a year, and the 4th of July weekend makes up a number of those checks.
“We are just getting over run with the amount of kayaks, paddle boards, non-motorized vessels,” Kocsis said. “It has been common for us to come out on the weekend and see 30 or 40 of those operating in this area.”
Despite the large number of safety checks, Kocsis said the department only issued one citation last year. He said the most common mistake found on personal boats while doing safety checks is the improper size or placement of flotation devices. Even on one-person crafts, individuals need to wear flotation devices to maintain safety.
“You are required to have sufficient personal flotation devices,” Rumney said. “On a kayak, if it is created for one person, you would have to have a personal flotation device of appropriate sizing that is readily accessible.”
Boaters in motorized vehicles also need to have proper equipment on board, including a fire extinguisher, noise making horn and the correct light emitters, in order to follow the rules meant to promote boating safety. One of the most important rules, Kocsis said, is not boating under the influence.
“It’s very much like driving under the influence on the highways,” Kocsis said. “A lot of things would happen that would trigger us to evaluate somebody to see if they are impaired.”
A citation for a boating incident from the Division of Natural Resources could range from $20 to $300, Rumney said. Kocsis said he and Rumney will be present on the Monongahela River this weekend, to perform checks just to ensure everyone present is following the guidelines.
