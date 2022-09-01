FAIRMONT — A familiar name in West Virginia natural gas has new owners and a new name.
Dominion Energy sold its subsidiary Dominion Energy West Virginia to Illinois-based Ullico/Hearthstone Utilities Inc. for $690 million in February 2022 and the sale and name change are official Sept. 1.
Hearthstone, which will operate in West Virginia as Hope Gas, owns 15 water utilities and five gas utilities across the nation. With this latest purchase, Hearthstone owns six gas utilities.
Hearthstone CEO Morgan O’Brien plans to expand job opportunities and infrastructure at Hope Gas.
“There’s a lot of gas here in West Virginia. The Marcellus and Utica Shales are — depending who you talk to — the largest gas reserves in the world, but definitely the largest in the United States,” O’Brien said. “The journey in energy has been going from coal to natural gas, and for others it’s from gas to renewables.”
The shift from gas to renewables is what prompted Dominion Energy to sell its West Virginia branch, opting to focus more on renewable ventures.
O’Brien got his start in the energy sector with Peoples Gas in Pennsylvania. He knew West Virginia had a deep connection to energy and most of the state sits directly above two of the largest natural gas reserves in the world.
But an issue in West Virginia is that there’s been trouble constructing infrastructure to transport the gas. Pipelines are hard to get permission to build and that hurts demand for the product, according to O’Brien.
“The current market is a fixed size and it’s not really growing that fast and there are no pipelines,” O’Brien said. “While there’s an opportunity to drill more gas, because of those two issues there just hasn’t been a lot of drilling.”
Hearthstone’s vision for Hope Gas is to be a leader in the industry in the Mountain State and change the way the residents and businesses think about gas.
Hope Gas is the largest utility Hearthstone has taken on, with over 100,000 customers, 21,000 of which are in Marion County.
Most gas customers think of the utility as the stuff that keeps the house warm in the winter, and that’s true for the majority of the buyers, but the future of gas might be more akin to solar energy than a coal-fired stove.
Some larger businesses have leased their property for drilling and instead of opting to ship the gas away, they’ve built their own microgrids on site to create energy aside from the main power grid.
The Pittsburgh Airport does this and has avoided blackouts by having their own power generation. They also sell the excess energy back to the main grid so none of it is wasted.
This is a similar process to what is happening on a smaller scale with solar power. Homeowners that install solar have their own microgrid. O’Brien said homes powered by solar and natural gas together isn’t too far fetched.
As for Hope Gas’ role in this, the company will continue to push for more infrastructure and push to provide natural gas to communities who don’t currently have the utility.
O’Brien hopes to cement the company’s stake in the community by moving the headquarters to Morgantown and expand personnel. The company currently employs around 330 and plans to expand that number to 430 in the first year and continue to grow from there.
“We want to create a company that’s important here,” O’Brien said. “If you’re a businessman who’s looking to invest, we want to be a partner or if you’re a family who wants to keep the lights on and keep costs low, we want to help you too.”
Hope Gas will open its corporate headquarters in 35,000 square feet of the WVU Innovation Corporation’s 55,000 square foot office building on Chestnut Ridge.
“We are delighted that Hope Gas will be the first tenant in the WVU Innovation Corporation, as we feel their innovation spirit in the energy domain falls well in line with our desire to serve as a catalyst for economic growth,” WVU Innovation Corp. President Stacey K. Armstrong said. “We look forward to building this new partnership with Hearthstone and to welcoming other innovation-minded businesses into the facility as well.”
