FARMINGTON — One of Marion County’s most beloved sites needs help. Which is why relief showed up in the form of a giant check, handed out to 4-H Camp Mar Mac leaders.
“We rent the camp out when it’s not in use by 4-H and when COVID hit we lost all of our renters,” Jennifer Paugh, president of the Camp Mar Mac Association, said. “So the camp sat empty for two years and anytime you have a building sitting empty for two years, you’re going to have maintenance problems. So now we’re trying to play catch up.”
The Leadership Marion Program showed up on Wednesday to present 4-H Camp Mar Mac with a roughly $9,000 check. The money came from a fundraiser the program holds annually in May. The camp was chosen as the recipient for the funds because of its need for repairs and maintenance to its buildings.
While the camp hosted 75 campers, it has the capacity to hold up 150 people. It serves children ages 9-21 who come from across all of Marion County. The camp is a mainstay of the community, several campers who age out return as counselors or other roles to help the camp. It’s the source of a lot of memories for many residents here.
“It instills the values that we would like our kids to have growing up,” Corey Hamrick, Dean of Men, said. “They learn leadership, fellowship, sharing and how to do good for their community. Although we get less and less of that in other organizations nowadays, 4-H just stayed firm in those values I think our children need.”
Which is why the money from the fundraiser could not come sooner. One of the top priorities for the camp is a new bathhouse. The old one is in desperate need of repair. Also, the Mannington cabin is inaccessible due to a missing porch and several other building’s roofs need to be refurbished.
“We chose to donate to Camp Mar Mac because our future leaders come here and greatly benefit from this camp,” Danielle McDaniel, events and communication coordinator at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce said. “And we just wanted to help our future.”
Despite the infrastructure backlog, the camp still provides a rich experience to the kids. Among the activities available are cross stitching, wood burning, nail punch and even rocketry. There’s also various exercises that encourage growth by pushing kids out of their comfort zone and enhancing their communication skills. Paugh said that by participating in these exercises, kids often pickup new skills without even realizing it.
There is a deep well of love and affection for the camp, which rallies the community around it. West Virginia Women Work, a nonprofit dedicated to helping women enter the skilled trades, came out to rebuild a cabin porch for the camp. The North Marion High football team has also donated its time to help out where needed.
Tina Cowger, Marion County Extension Agent, said that people interested in donating can go to www.campmarmac.com. There’s a PayPal link on the site and is also the best way to reach out to the camp. Skilled volunteers in electrical or plumbing fields are especially needed, although general labor is also helpful. Paugh pointed out that the Mannington Cabin porch is one project that could use volunteer help.
“We don’t have paid employees. We’re all mostly 4-H alumni from Marion County,” Cowger said. “And we love this place and want it to prosper and grow so that future generations can benefit from it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.