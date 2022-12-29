FAIRMONT — When tragedy hits, the holiday tenets of caring and giving show their importance.
Tuesday night, Fairmont firefighters arrived just after 9 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of Merchant Street where a fire was raging in the Plyman home. After battling the blaze, the structure was declared a total loss. No estimate on damages were provided.
The family, Karrie Plyman and her three children Mackenzie, Johnpaul and Colin, made it out of the home without injury, but all that was saved from the disaster were the clothes on their backs. Their Christmas presents, possessions and three pets all were lost.
Tuesday night, Debbie Conover, principal of East Fairmont Middle School, got a message from a faculty member about the fire. One of the children attends EFMS. Conover was in Keyser for a basketball game, but she didn’t waste any time and reached out to EFMS Assistant Principal Heather Snodgrass to start searching for items to help the family.
“The family had just had Christmas and then are faced with this total loss,” Conover said. “One of our staff members is related to the family and was able to give us sizes for the clothes to collect... and it just went wild from there.”
The call went out from the EFMS Facebook page asking anyone in the area who is able to donate clothes or money to the family to help them recuperate.
As of Thursday afternoon, that post has been shared over 430 times.
Thursday, EFMS administrators were at the school building for basketball games and also collected donations for the family all day. Snodgrass said that “easily 50 bags full of stuff” had been donated, including toys, shoes, bedding clothes and towels.
In addition, a $2,600 check and close to $500 in gift cards were also handed to the family.
“The community support shows the true meaning of caring and giving,” Conover said. “Our focus has always been community and our students and this just shows that the community and our school have a great connection in this neighborhood. It’s just amazing to see the outpouring of community support.”
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston commended the students, faculty and staff of East Fairmont Middle, saying their resiliency is a model for everyone in the county to follow.
“EFMS staff and students have experienced several tragedies this year, including employees battling cancer and illnesses,” Heston said. “Now this pulling together to support students of this community is just one more example of the big heart and overwhelming support of the EFMS family.”
The Plyman family will continue to accept donations from the community. EFMS administrators will still accept items for the family at the school. The family needs women’s clothing in extra large, men’s medium, boys 7/8 and men’s size 3 and 9 shoes and women’s shoes size 7 and 10.
To reach out about donations, contact the East Fairmont Middle School office at 304-367-2133 or email Principal Debbie Conover at dconover@k12.wv.us or Assistant Principal Heather Snodgrass at hsnodgra@k12.wv.us.
