FAIRMONT — Donna Heston Hage is officially Marion County’s new school superintendent.
At the Marion County Board of Education central office, Hage, a former assistant superintendent in Harrison County, was officially sworn in by Judge Patrick Wilson Thursday night.
Hage, 48, was chosen for the position by the board on June 7 in a rare, 3-2 split vote. She was recommended from a pool of five candidates after Randy Farley, the previous superintendent, announced his retirement.
After being sworn in, each of the board members took turns congratulating Hage on the position.
“Congratulations and welcome to, what I think is, the best place in West Virginia,” said Donna Costello, vice president of the board, to Hage. “Every candidate brought their own specialty to this process and, in my opinion, you’ve brought the whole package.”
“I’m just really excited about this whole journey and I think we’re all just going to soar together,” Thomas Dragich said.
Richard Pellegrin and James Saunders were the two board members who voted against hiring Hage to the superintendent position in early June. However, they both gave their congratulations to Hage Thursday, looking forward to working together with her to better Marion County.
“I wish you great success in your job here in Marion County,” Pellegrin said.
Saunders, who could not attend due to health, was phoned in at the ceremony to give his remarks.
“I know Dr. Hage knows I voted against her, but I’m man enough to say I lost,” Saunders said over speaker-phone. “We need to continue to grow Marion County. I will support you [Hage] as long as you are your own person, you support the teachers and service personnel and administrators. I want you to be in charge and not any of us board members. I will do all I can do to make you and Marion County the best for our young people.”
Mary Jo Thomas, president of the board, wrapped the statements up.
“It’s certainly my pleasure to be serving as president of the board at this time. As you saw, all of the board members pledge you our support,” Thomas said. “Boots on the ground, students first, and I know you have a high energy level and you’ve been given many gifts. We are excited ... and I think it’s not going to be, “1-2-3 strikes you’re out,” it’s going to be a grand slam, and we’re here to help you.”
After the comments, Hage addressed the crowd herself.
“I’m truly a blessed person and I’m so happy to have this opportunity to serve you all, to serve the fine people, the families and the employees of Marion County,” Hage said. “I’m ready to hit the ground running.”
Many local leaders and familiar names were present at the ceremony, including president of Fairmont State University, Mirta Martin; president of Pierpont Community & Technical College, Anthony Hancock; and president of Glenville State College, Mark Manchin — who also served as superintendent of Harrison County for much of Hage’s tenure there.
Before swearing in Hage, Judge Patrick Wilson said a few words.
“As a product of Marion County Schools and a former teacher in Marion County ... it’s been my pleasure to work with many, many members of the board of education and teachers, administrators and all kids of service personnel,” Wilson said. “And I can tell you, Dr. Hage, you’re coming to a county where they’re excellent, zealous and good at what they do. On the other hand, what I’ve heard about you... I think it’s going to be a great mix.”
Also attending the ceremony were many member’s of Hage’s family. Her husband and two children, her two sisters and their husbands and a niece and nephew.
After the swearing in, a meet-and-greet was held with Hage along with cookies and punch.
The board will meet again at 6 p.m. on July 6 for its regular session at the central office. The July 6 meeting will be Hage first meeting as acting superintendent.
