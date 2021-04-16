MANNINGTON — Work crews from Frontier Communications and the West Virginia Division of Highways teamed up Thursday to get a power line back in working order. WVDOH workers flagged traffic through the area on U.S. 250, just south of Flaggy Meadow. WVDOH said the downed line was reported around 10:30 a.m. was caused by a downed tree and led to a snapped utility pole. Mon Power said there were no power outages reported and Frontier did not return calls by deadline. However, a downed tree on Thursday in Monongah caused a power outage for 737 Mon Power customers, according to a power company spokesman.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you