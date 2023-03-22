FAIRMONT — Happiness is the mission at Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop, so they are hosting a free haircut service monthly starting March 27.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is first-come, first-served walk-in appointments only for those in need. The event is open to anyone, but geared toward folks who typically cannot afford a haircut. Owner Olivia Phillips said she’s just looking forward to helping people in the community.
“It’s kind of a no questions asked, If you feel like you’ve not been able to financially afford a haircut for you or for your children, you are more than welcome to come in. I just think the best investment you can make in life is in yourself. So, I’m hoping with these free haircuts it kind of helps people that weren’t able to invest in themselves, get that opportunity,” Phillips said.
Phillips said she really wanted to host another event similar to the Back to School Bash, which was held at Fairmont Senior High in 2019. There were seven stylists set up in the auditorium and over 200 students received a free haircut and refreshments. Since then, Phillips has been planning to have something similar.
“You could just see how excited the little kids were to get their little fades and Nike swishes in the back of their head and just things that I think they never had the opportunity to have done. When we did the Back to School Bash, it was such a good feeling — letting people be excited about getting their hair done, changing up the way they look and helping them feel confident. So, I’m excited to give that to more people,” Phillips said.
But, she couldn’t do the event without her stylists. There will be three stylists rotating with customers on March 27 and Phillips said she’s just excited to have employees so eager to help out.
“It’s really great to have a team of girls that are so willing. When I asked them if they wanted to do this, they were just like ‘100%. Yes,’” Phillips said.
Events like this mean a lot to community members who might not have extra cash to spend on a haircut, Friendship Fairmont Program Director Chuck VanKirk said.
“An event like this is very needed because of the cost of everything now — hair cuts are expensive, as well. This is an amazing service for people who don’t actually have the funds. Our demographic would rather spend that $20 or $30 to get food and daily supplies; they would sacrifice getting a haircut to go do that,” VanKirk said.
Lulu’s Salon and Bridal Shop is located at 325 Adams St. in downtown Fairmont. For more information, visit their Facebook page or website.
