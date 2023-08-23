FAIRMONT — On just the third day of a new school year, a driver struck a bus operated by Marion County Schools with students on board in Fairmont on Wednesday afternoon.
The accident, which occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue, caused no injuries, and minimal damage to the bus.
After the incident, drivers pulled onto Home Street, where they waited for local police to respond to the scene.
The Fairmont Police Department officer who responded to the scene declined to comment on the incident, deferring to comment from Marion County Central Communications.
A representative from Marion County Central Communications said that the incident caused minimal damage, but that parties involved were required to contact the police because students were aboard the vehicle.
