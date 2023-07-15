FAIRMONT — Lyndsey Brown was enjoying a normal afternoon lunch at her home Friday on Martha Avenue when her dryer made an unusual sound.
“I just had a comforter in there,” she said. “I heard something shut down, and after a while I smelled burning.”
Brown, who was alone at the time, realized the comforter had caught fire. Soon, fire alarms were sounding throughout her house. She quickly phoned the fire department.
Multiple fire trucks responded to the incident, led by a team from the Monongah Volunteer Fire Department. The fire was contained to the dryer, meaning nothing was aflame outside the machine.
Responders quelled the fire and took the machine into Brown’s yard, leaving the machine door open to let the smoke out.
The comforter was charred severely, but beyond it “the only damage was to the dryer,” said Kevin Abbott, assistant fire chief with the Monongah VFD. Abbott said the fire was of a “usual nature,” and that the department “quickly extinguished it with water.”
The firefighters then searched the premises for other issues and found nothing of concern.
Resa and Matthew Morgan, a married couple living on the opposite side of Martha Avenue from Brown, said the event took them by surprise.
“I came home and saw fire trucks, an ambulance, and the gas company in our driveway,” said Resa Morgan. “We didn’t know what was going on.”
The unlikely event actually introduced the Morgans to the Brown household.
“It was the first time I’ve met Lyndsey,” Resa Morgan said.
Brown lives at the residence with her boyfriend of 11 years, who is out of state until Saturday morning.
“I told him not to check the Ring camera,” she joked.
