FAIRMONT — Jarod Straight wanted his Eagle Scout project to have a practical application.
Wednesday evening, a pickup truck pulling a trailer parked behind the Fairmont Fire Department, carrying what looked to be a maze of PVC pipes and valves attached to a galvanized metal base.
“This is a turnout gear dryer I made for our local department. We saw the idea online and we spoke to one of our troop leaders who is also a firefighter and asked if they had anything like this,” Jarod said. “He told us they usually have to let the gear sit out and air dry.”
The contraption is powered by two pet grooming vacuums hooked to each end of a PVC frame. The frame has hangers for the jackets, boots and gloves that are hung over while warm air is blown through the pipes to dry the gear.
Jarod’s father, Scott Straight, is an assistant Scoutmaster with his son’s troop, Troop 7 of Pleasant Valley. Straight’s day job is with EMCOR Services, who donated supplies and funds to help complete the project and also allowed Jarod the use of one of their workshops to complete the build.
In total, the project likely would cost around $1,000 to build, but with the help and donations from the community such as VFW Post 7048 and businesses like EMCOR, Air Systems, the projects only cost Jarod his time and work.
“[Jarod] brought this idea to me and decided this is what he wanted to do. I helped him a little and pointed him in the right direction but he did pretty much all of it himself,” Straight said. “He went out, did all the collecting donations, he came up with the plans and presented it to the firehouse union for approval.”
Once the union approved the plans, Jarod finished up the build and presented it to the Eagle Scout Board to earn the title.
The impact of this project is certainly something Jarod and his parents are proud of, but Jarod was proud of the skills and traits he’s picked up in his time with the Scouts.
“I’m made so many life skills and life friends and [the Scouts are] a really good thing to get into,” Jarod said. “I’ve spent a lot of my free time doing this, but it’s been a lot of fun.”
It was Jarod’s dad who pushed him into the Scouts in the first place to both build character and to get his son outside and away from video games every now and then.
As Straight looks back at his son’s journey through the Scouts, he’s proud of his accomplishments.
“I brag that my son can cook in cast-iron skillets and not a microwave, he can cook for large groups, he knows first aid,” Straight said. “He’s matured, he’s taken on leadership roles, I’ve seen him really progress toward adulthood and I think that’s what Scouting does for all our boys.”
As for the Fairmont Fire Department, they’re just thrilled to have dry boots a bit sooner and that a young man like Jarod took an interest in serving the community and helping the fire department.
“It was good to have him come over here and ask us what he could do. This really kills two birds with one stone — he his Eagle Scout and we get this new gear dryer,” Firefighter Andrew Goodwin said. “It’s great to have someone from the community come out and help us, especially a young guy like this.”
According to Boys Scouts of America, “Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process.”
