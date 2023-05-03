FAIRMONT — The students at the East Fairmont Early Head Start Preschool left class Tuesday with a book in their hands.
For the last several years, the nonprofit Literacy Volunteers of Marion County has donated hundreds of books to the students enrolled in the Head Start Preschool programs around the county.
This year, they expanded to include the Early Head Start program, which takes children ages two and three years old.
The typical Head Start class is made up of kids a bit older with more developed attention spans, but Tuesday morning, Robin Mazzie was up to the task. She sat at a tiny table with six of the students reading them classics such as “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “The Wheels on the Bus.”
Mazzie is a volunteer with the read aloud program and was all smiles and displayed tons of energy acting out the motions to the songs and singing along with the children.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to go into these classrooms, sit with these kids, read with them and sing with them,” Mazzie said. “Today went really well. The kids loved having us come in and read with them. To me, it’s a break in their day that they get to have a visitor come in and bring some excitement about reading to the classroom.”
She was accompanied by Susan May, the director of the Literacy Volunteers who sat next to her, sang along and made sure to demonstrate all the motions to the songs for the kids.
To the surprise of May, the students appeared happy and participated by singing along.
While this is the first year the Literacy Volunteers has done the combination book giveaway and read along with the Early Head Start program, May hopes to continue to include the younger students.
She believes the younger you start to expose kids to literacy materials, such as books, the better the outcome they’ll have later in life.
“There are studies out there that show the earlier you can reach these kids and the earlier you get them involved with reading and a love of books, the better off they’ll be down the road,” May said. “We weren’t really sure how it would go today, never having done the Early Head Start, but Robin did a great job and it went fantastically.”
At the end of the read along, May left a bag full of books for the teachers to give out to the students and their parents as well as a few for the teachers to keep on hand.
While it isn’t often the Early Head Start gets visitors to read and interact with the students, the program’s lead teacher, Jamie Sines, said the morning went well and is always happy to see the community come in to support the students and the program.
“It’s important to give these kids the experience of a book in their hands. Nowadays they have a lot of computers and don’t have a lot of book time,” Sines said. “It helps with their development and their language development. The more we read to them the better off they’ll be later in life.”
