FAIRMONT — Students and faculty at Fairmont State hosted the first in–person Earth Day Celebration Wednesday since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
The celebration was planned for 2020 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but it was moved onto Zoom when the pandemic broke out and again in 2021. The Creative Sustainability Council hosted the event and, after two years of anticipation, were glad to finally have the event in–person.
“We just love the idea of being outside on a beautiful day like this and we’re so grateful that it turned out to be so nice,” said Chemistry Professor Erica Harvey, who is also coordinator of the student–run Creative Sustainability Council.
The event featured three types of local carp from the Monongahela River in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Mobile Aquarium, bottle cap mosaic construction from Fairview Elementary and Middle School art teacher Sandy Cress and students, glass crushing demonstrations from Harvey and a rain garden demonstration from Fairmont State Construction Manager Stephanie DeGroot and Mike Bragg from the City of Fairmont.
Cress and her students have been working on an 8-by-12-foot mosaic of endangered species in West Virginia that the students researched and selected. One of the four pieces of the mosaic was brought to the event. Participants could glue bottle caps, which have been collected since 2018, to the mosaic. Cress said she tries to take the mosaic to as many community events as she can because she wants as many people as possible to be involved in the process.
The mosaic is still a work-in-progress, as Cress said they need a bit more funding to finish it. They are going to be collecting donations soon. The piece will be installed outside of Fairview Schools when it is completed.
DeGroot said the rain garden, which includes layers of media, like mulch, sand and soil, can help filter out some pollutants and slow flooding. In their demonstration, made by the City of Fairmont, water dyed with blue food coloring is used to show the process. The rain garden helps remove some of the color before the water reaches the pipes.
Bragg said that rain gardens are great to put near parking areas. He likes them because they’re helpful for the environment and nice to look at, since they are topped with flowers.
“For Fairmont State, I think it’s really important for us to include green infrastructure just to make the Earth a better place and increase the quality of our local streams, since we are such a big contributor to the storm water. It’s just about us taking responsibility and doing our part for the environment,” DeGroot said.
Fairmont State has been hosting Earth Day Celebrations almost since start of Earth Day in 1970. Dr. Paul Edwards, a Fairmont State professor who recently passed away, started the first Earth Day Celebration at Fairmont State.
“Fairmont State has had some Earth Day celebrations for a long time… So, it’s had a history here. We haven’t celebrated every year, but we definitely try to when we can and this council has been all about doing that,” Harvey said.
Since the start of the Creative Sustainability Council in 2018, composting areas have been established around the Fairmont State campus. Crushed and recycled glass is going to be used in a meditation garden on campus. Harvey said they are always looking for fun new ideas to take sustainability to the next level.
“For instance on campus, the food waste is a big fraction of heavy material that has very bad greenhouse gas consequences. It makes methane, which is worse than carbon dioxide for causing climate change, so we started composting that. Now we actually have compost that we can use on the grounds, “ Harvey said.
“We have a beautiful place that we live in and I’d like to see it remain beautiful.”
Earth Day festivities will continue through April 22, which can viewed here. Harvey said the first step Americans should take is to improve their carbon footprint by looking at what items one can remove from landfills. Another solution is to pick up litter. The Creative Sustainability Council has ongoing events that community members can participate in on their website.
“I hope to see us increase more and more sustainability across campus when we can and continuing days like today — pulling together multiple people with different initiatives and teaching students and our next generation on what they can do to help the environment,” DeGroot said.
