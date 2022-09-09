FAIRMONT — After delays and setbacks, the expansion of East Dale Elementary is nearly finished.
Thursday, members of the Marion County School Board and central office staff toured the construction area on the East Dale campus where eight new classrooms, a new front office and secure entrance are nearing completion.
The project has undergone several delays and changes since the groundbreaking in July of 2021, but with most of the issues resolved, the construction is nearly complete and on track for the Nov. 23 deadline.
While there are still walls that need painted and windows to install, the majority of the new addition is constructed with just the aesthetics needing completion.
The expansion was needed due to the school’s pre-K and Kindergarten classes being held at a separate building nearby, due to the lack of space on East Dale’s campus, a reality the school had faced for nearly 10 years. Talk of expanding also went on for just as long.
Once the addition is finished, over 120 students will be moved into the school building.
East Dale Principal Melissa Dewitt said the most important thing this addition will bring is security for the staff and students.
“For safety and security reasons it’s important for all of us to be on the same campus so all our students are afforded the same protection,” Dewitt said. “It helps with communication too, sometimes our teachers over there are left out. This will remedy all of those problems.”
The planning of the addition was conducted by Omni Associates and the construction was handled by Veritas, two local companies who have history working with the school district.
This project was especially important to Jason Miller, the project’s principal architect with Omni. Miller has been with this project since its inception, and he’s taken a personal stake in the project, since all three of his daughters attended East Dale.
“All three of them went to Kindergarten in that separate building and that is an older building and [the district] has tried to update that as they can but having a new facility that is attached to the existing building is just fantastic,” Miller said.
Getting to this point wasn’t easy. Miller and the construction team faced multiple complications in this project.
Construction of any kind was complicated by COVID-19 and the pandemic-driven supply chain issues. A backorder of steel delayed the project, change orders have come through, but the board is still comfortable with the price of the project, and it still is within the contingency fund.
The project was approved with a bid of just over $4.5 million, $3 million would come from county coffers and the other $1.5 million would come from a grant from the School Building Authority.
While the change orders have irked board members, flexibility in these projects is important, according to Miller.
“No one likes to have [change orders]... but you get a lot of worth and value for what you’re spending,” Miller said. “Sometimes those things are unforeseen, we dig something up and realize it needs to be fixed for example. Those pay themselves off in the long run.”
School Superintendent Donna Hage tagged along on the tour and commented on the excitement in the building among the staff and students. The groundbreaking for the addition was one of the first events she attended as Superintendent, so she’s just as excited to see the project completed.
“In talking to the teachers that will be impacted by this move... they’re so excited to see [the addition] happen after years of waiting for this,” Hage said. “We’ve experienced delays — as anyone doing construction is experiencing right now — but I think it’s very exciting today to come and see that the walls are up, and things are coming together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.