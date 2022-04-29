FAIRMONT — Three Bees are on their way to military boot camp this summer.
Traditionally, schools host signing events for athletes who commit to plays sports in college, but this year, Marion County Schools put a new spin on the tradition of signing.
As part of Military Signing Week, each high school around the county is holding a signing event to congratulate students on their commitments to join the U.S. military. School and county officials gathered in the EFHS library Thursday afternoon to celebrate three students who have made the choice to enlist.
Ben Cyphers, a senior, was first to be welcomed by his recruiter, Staff Sgt. Nick Crane. Cyphers and the other students had already signed up for his enlistment, so they signed a congratulatory certificate for the sake of the event instead.
“Sgt. Crane has helped me all along the way and helped me with all the hassles,” Cyphers said. “My parents have been so supportive and I’m so excited to join and give back to the community that has given back to me.”
Cyphers enlisted with the National Guard and is now a third-generation military member. Following him was another National Guard enlistee, Evan Bartholow, a junior at EFHS.
While it’s normally seniors who enlist, the National Guard allows juniors who are 17 to enlist a year early. Bartholow boasts an impressive resume, having already volunteered as a firefighter and is an active member in his community.
“I chose to join the National Guard because I wanted to serve my community, the state of West Virginia and my country as well,” Bartholow said. “I just love helping out the community and service for our country.”
Both Bartholow and Cyphers were given a framed copy of the soldier’s creed and their first challenge coin by Crane.
Following the National Guard enlistees was one student who committed to the U.S. Navy, Konnor Jurasko, another EFHS senior.
Jurasko was joined by Chief Morgan Sanders of the Morgantown Navy office in place of his recruiter who could not attend the event. Jurasko is also a third-generation enlistee and was joined by his father, who is a Marine.
“I joined because I wanted to follow what my father and grandfather have done,” Jurasko said. “I felt like this was the best path for me and it was better for me to serve the country.”
In attendance Thursday were members of the Fairmont VFW, as well as veterans representing the Order of the Purple Heart. Alongside the county representatives was School Superintendent Donna Hage. Hage’s husband is a veteran, and the signing event are special to her.
“My husband was deployed twice after 9/11 so it certainly rings home for me, because I know the sacrifice these families are going to make,” Hage said. “It’s a good day, and this is the first of what I hope will be a continued tradition in Marion County.”
Fairmont Senior and North Marion High schools will hold similar signing events Friday. NMHS’ will be at 1 p.m. and FSHS’ will be at 2 p.m.
