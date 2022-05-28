FAIRMONT — East-West Stadium was infested with Bees Friday night.
Friday was the 102nd graduation ceremony for East Fairmont High where 165 seniors and a stadium full of spectators braved the threat of rain and celebrated students whose high school careers were shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony began with sunshine and a rainbow behind the stage as EFHS Principal Mary Westfall welcomed the crowd, three students spoke, each with a different take on how the last four years had treated them and their classmates.
First was Class Vice President Atticus Reese who poked fun at the past few years and the struggles he and his classmates endured.
“I’m glad we could all make it to this event after the completely normal last four years where nothing unusual happened,” Reese said, drawing a chuckle from the crowd. “I would like to remind you of the important lessons that have been instilled in us since first grade. ... Be responsible, be respectful and be prompt.”
Following his speech were two of the top honors graduates from the class. Just as the third speaker took the mic, the clouds rolled in and the rain drops fell.
The shower was short-lived, and things were dry by the time diplomas were handed out.
Westfall said she was proud of this class in particular, due to all the turbulence they’ve endured in their tenure at East Fairmont.
“Think of how much these students have overcome and how unique of an experience they’ve had in high school and how they’ve already proven what they’re able to adapt to,” Westfall said. “That experience will be very beneficial to them moving forward and I know they’ll be successful because of what they’ve been able to accomplish.”
This graduating class had the most challenges in their high school career out of their predecessors, having endured three years shaped by the pandemic.
Their sophomore school year was completely cut short with classes ceasing at spring break. Junior year was mostly virtual with an odd stint of hybrid and in-person learning in the spring.
This year was the closest to normal, but the students had to deal with missing school because of quarantine rules, canceled sports events, mask mandates, not to mention the struggles outside of school with family members catching COVID.
“I’m always big on people being resilient and I think this class has certainly had to demonstrate their resiliency and have had to have a lot of flexibility,” Westfall said. “They’ve had to go from sitting in a traditional seat to doing everything online. I think that flexibility and resiliency really speaks to their character.”
On the stage at the graduation was Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage who also commended the students for showing character this year.
“We continue to see so many bright lights and the resiliency of the class of 2022. They didn’t get to this point alone,” Hage said. “We’re excited to have this opportunity to be able to give them this rite of passage and continue to celebrate the great things they’ve done in Marion County Schools.”
The final graduation of the year will be Fairmont Senior High, which is scheduled to be held at East-West Stadium, Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m.
