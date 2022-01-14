FAIRMONT — Almost 200 students will be out of class for a week due to an increase in COVID-19 case numbers.
Marion County Schools announced that the entire seventh grade at East Fairmont Middle School will be closed for a seven-day period starting Jan. 14.
Students will be permitted to return Friday, Jan. 21 if symptom-free.
The school district’s policy is that if 10 percent of a grade-level’s students test positive for COVID then the entire grade will be quarantined for a week.
EFMS’s seventh grade now has 20 positive cases out of the 193 students.
All EFMS seventh grade extracurricular activities have also been canceled.
“We are monitoring all schools and all grade levels in the same regard as cases are rising in Marion County,” School Superintendent Donna Hage said in a prepared statement.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of Thursday, there are 429 COVID-19 cases in Marion County, 481 cases in Harrison County and 960 cases in Monongalia County.
Marion County Schools will offer COVID-19 testing clinics for any students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been notified of a potential exposure for quarantine in the district, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The testing will take place in two locations — in the parking lot across from MVA on Locust Avenue and at North Marion High School.
