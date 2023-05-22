FAIRMONT — Students at East Fairmont High know first-hand it isn't easy going green. In fact, it's hard work.
Students recently joined forces with Mon Power’s Green Team, which sponsored a team of students from East Fairmont to compete in the nationwide NexTrexChallenge where they collected 533 pounds of plastic materials, the equivalent of 40,000 plastic bags.
“The challenge is a testament to the power of community and teamwork to make a significant impact on our planet,” FirstEnergy Environmental Scientist Jessica Shaffer said. “Our Green Teams joined national efforts to keep 421,623 pounds of plastic out of the landfills and that is something we are very proud of.”
East Fairmont finished in third place in the U.S. out of 780 schools that participated this year.
For the past six months, the group of students and employee volunteers from Mon Power and FirstEnergy collected plastic waste, including items such as bubble wrap, bread bags and shipping envelopes, to promote sustainability and reduce plastic waste.
The NexTrex challenge provides a platform for communities to join forces and make an impact on the environment. The collected plastic materials are sent to a NexTrex processing facility, where they are transformed into composite decking materials that provide a durable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional building materials.
The Green Teams took the initiative to collect plastic bags and materials from their offices, warehouses, and service centers across their areas. They also set up collection bins at local businesses, inviting customers to drop off their plastic bags. The bags were then transported to the participating schools, where students helped sort and pack them for recycling.
Green Teams from two other FirstEnergy subsidiaries, Ohio Edison and Toledo Edison, also sponsored schools in their local communities for this challenge. Ohio Edison's team sponsored St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mansfield, collecting nearly 1,250 pounds of plastic materials and earning the school a $2,500 prize. Toledo Edison's team sponsored Maumee High School, where they collected 163 pounds.
The NexTrexChallenge is one of the many initiatives organized and implemented by FirstEnergy’s Green Teams, groups of employee volunteers committed to supporting environmental initiatives across the company’s six-state service area. The teams also devote their time and resources to programs like tree-planting events, electronics recycling and beach cleanups.
Looking forward, the Green Teams plan to continue partnering with schools, state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs and other environmentally-focused organizations to support the company's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.
For more information on FirstEnergy's environmental and corporate responsibility efforts, visit www.fecorporateresponsibility.com.
Photos
School Photo - Pictured Left to Right: Tenishia Amos, Hayden Edens, Wesley Layfield, Doc Garrett, Aryanna Butcher, Jessica Shaffer Jessica Shaffer at Harrison Power Station collecting plastic.
Clovis "Coke" Townsend Nickolich collecting plastic at Contact Center South.
