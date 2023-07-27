FAIRMONT — Statewide and Appalachian recording artists return to Palatine Park on Saturday for this year’s 3rd annual Sounds Good Festival.
Aristotle Jones, Appalachian Soul Man and regional recording artist and performer, organized the festival, which will also feature 5 different bands, a screen printing workshop and other activities.
“The function of this festival really comes down to building community around creative expression,” Jones said. “Because, if we can all be creative and then recognize each other’s traits that make us unique, we can start building community. And I think that’s why this festival is unique.”
Free T-shirts are available to the first 150 people who show up. Competition for those T-shirts could be fierce, since last year brought in roughly 450 people. Jones expects to exceed that number this year.
Taking the stage will be folk artist Annie Neeley, funk and jam band Habatat, rapper Shelem, and funk and jam band The Heavy Hitters who will play from different musical styles at the festival. Everything from hip hop, folk, doowop, to gospel blues and others will be played. Jones’s band, the Appalachian Soul Man, will also perform.
“It helps local artists build themselves up into regional and even national acts,” Jarren Johnson, from the Heavy Hitters, said. “But it’s also something to get the community outside, just a day to enjoy where there’s nothing you have to think about.”
Jones said it’s important to showcase the musical diversity in the area, because a lot of times it’s taken for granted that the only styles present in Appalachia are either bluegrass or country.
“A lot of times people don’t believe that there are a lot of talented creators because it’s their neighbor or they see them working at the grocery store, or in their everyday life,” Jones said. “However, West Virginia is full of creativity, either through craftsmanship or professional show business.
The festival is perhaps an extension of the work Jones does on his own radio show as well. The show is called Sounds Good to Me and plays at 8 a.m. on the MetroNews Network. The Clarksburg affiliate is WKMZ while the Morgantown one is WAJR and in Charleston it’s WCHS. Part interview, part music, the show features artists like the Davisson Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin and others including emerging artists. It celebrated its hundredth show this year.
“So we tried to give a platform and a voice to our neighbors and our friends in our fellow West Virginia and for Appalachians to be able to be themselves so that we can accept them for who they are. And sounds good to me,” Jones said.
County Administrator Kris Cinalli is responsible for authorizing music festivals in Palatine Park. He said the festival is a unique mix of local music with local art. Joel Dugan, a professor at Fairmont State University, brings the screen printing setup that attendees can use to personalize their shirts. The interactivity is also fun for the kids who show up.
“A lot of the bands are from West Virginia, just right over into southwestern Pennsylvania,” Cinalli said. “You get a good sampling of the music of the actual bands that are playing original music here. I think that’s important for the culture.”
The festival takes place at Palatine Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
