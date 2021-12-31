FAIRMONT — Olivia Edinger of Parkersburg will represent the Three Rivers Festival at the 2022 WV Association of Fairs and Festivals in Charleston on Jan. 13-15.
Edinger, who is 16-years-old, was crowned this year’s Three Rivers Festival Teen and will compete against over 75 other queens from fairs and festivals around the state for the title of West Virginia State Fair Queen.
“I’m really, really excited. [The Three Rivers Festival] is a great festival and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be able to go out and represent one of my most favorite festivals,” Edinger said. “This pageant I’ll be competing in is probably one of the most well known in West Virginia. Every girl dreams of having this title.”
The competition will have four phases — personal interview, event promotion, evening gown and on-stage interview.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to have,” she said.
