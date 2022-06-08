FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High plans to build a multi-million dollar sports facility within the next two to three years.
Alumni, teachers, coaches and parents of students gathered Tuesday night for a meeting to discuss the project and how to raise $7 to $8 million and support for the completion of the stadium, which will be built over the location of the current practice football field.
The stadium will include a football field and a track with lights, locker rooms, score boards and bleachers. The plan to build the complex has been around for while, but East Fairmont High Principal Mary Lynn Westfall said now is the time. The stadium would be open to the community in the same manner that the campus gets used for events, so it would open up opportunities, according to Westfall, especially with the location being so close to Interstate 79.
“Having a sports complex on the campus of East Fairmont High School would be beneficial to the students at the high school, as well as students in our feeder schools, students in the community — it would just be something that would be beneficial to the whole community for years to come,” Westfall said.
Westfall said that the school is working with the East Fairmont High School Foundation and have a lot of support already, but they want to get the word out.
“Our current student body officers have expressed interest in this and they said up front ‘We’re seniors we know we’re not going to benefit from this, but we know it’s important, we know it’s something the school needs and we want to help push that and make it happen.’ So, that was something that was encouraging to me. Even though they’re not going to benefit from it, they can see the benefit it will have down the road,” Westfall said.
Head football and girl’s track coach and chemistry and science teacher at East Fairmont High Shane Eakle agreed. He said he’s seen a lot of excitement from students so far.
“Across the board, there’s a lot of excitement. A lot of our kids are involved in band, soccer, track and field, so it’s going to affect a lot of people. So, I think our kids are excited that there’s a possibility that they’ll have something like this facility here,” Eakle said.
Eakle said the complex would make a lot of sense, logistically, because students would spend less time traveling for practice and lugging items like football pads, that have to be bused to East-West Stadium.
“I think it’d be great for our kids, just for the opportunity of being on campus... Right now our kids have to leave campus a lot of times — we have to bus kids to different locations. So, the logistics of that are difficult and helping keeping our kids on campus just makes it a little bit easier,” Eakle said.
Since the grass practice field is used by boys and girls soccer, junior varsity and varsity football and East Fairmont Middle School’s teams, it receives a decent amount of wear and tear by the end of the year, Eakle said. He also said that it would be nice to practice on turf, since that’s what 90 percent of their games are played on.
“With a real grass field, no matter how well you take care of it, it gets kind of chewed up by the end of the year. It’s kind of a safety thing, too because turf holds up a bit better over time,” Eakle said.
The plan is to kickoff fundraising for the complex at McCutchan’s Annual Car Show held on Labor Day weekend, which is an event held to benefit the East Fairmont High School Foundation. Foundation Chairperson Mary Jo Thomas said they are working to help with fundraising. Thomas said she talked with Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw as well.
“Just talking the two of us, we thought we should include the cities of Fairmont, White Hall and Pleasant Valley. The businesses there would benefit from having a stadium because it would draw a lot of people,” Thomas said.
The next meeting will be held on June 21 and they will continue to plan the logistics of the project. For more information, contact East Fairmont High School at 304-367-2140 or visit their Facebook page.
