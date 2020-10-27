Eight West Virginians arrested today in drug sweep

MORGANTOWN — At a 2 p.m. press conference held at the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced a number of arrests had been made in a multi-state drug ring that had a sizeable operation within feet of the West Virginia University campus.
Powell said some 25 federal grand jury indictments been unsealed today naming those who are wanted in the drug ring, he said, was based in Los Angeles, California.
He said 8 of the 14 people arrested Tuesday are from West Virginia, but he was not aware if any arrests were made in Monongalia County today.
Here are the names of those who were taken into custody Tuesday: Anthony Allen, Johnnie Bradley, Narkevia Lewis, Sixto Marquez, Michael Alcendor, Leslie O'Quinn, Roderick Bradley, Leonard Jasmine, Jeffrey Howard, Kedrick Howard, Morgan Janes, Greg Snider, David Gamble, Skilor Perdue, Tiffany Groves, Robert Woody, Kelsey McClung, Aaliyah Snowden and Loren Delaney.
A reporter at the conference asked Powell to confirm whether a video that was circulating today on social media was from what appeared to be an FBI-raid on a residence in Morgantown. Powell said he was not aware of that video or had any information about FBI's role in the drug sweep.
He praised the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia State Police, the Houston, Texas Police, the Granville Police Department, the West Virginia University Police and the U.S Postal Service and other agencies for their roles in bringing the operation to light.
Special Agent Michael Christman, of the Pittsburgh FBI office, said the drug ring "preyed on" the community of Morgantown and officials will continue to focus on local dealers and "out-of-town suppliers," he said, "who believe they are out of our reach."
While serving a number of search warrants today, law enforcement seized an undisclosed amount of drugs, cash and contraband. The drugs included methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, Powell said.
He said the drug sweep "focused on the disruption and the disruption of drug trafficking organizations in West Virginia." Powell also described forthcoming prosecutions as "aggressive."
Powell could not confirm whether any WVU students were wanted with warrants or were arrested, however, he said a lot of the drug sales took place near the university's campus.
He said, "sales did take place in and around 1,000 feet of WVU."
This story has been updated.
