FAIRMONT — At the start of his 18th year in service to Marion County, Commission President Randy Elliot announced he will retire at the end of his current term this year.
Wednesday’s County Commission meeting started with Elliot announcing he will not run for reelection at the end of his third term with the commission.
His fellow commissioners, Ernie VanGilder and Linda Longstreth, voted to renew Elliot’s appointment as president of the commission for his final year.
“I’ve served with Randy for the last nine years and we’ve agreed on about 98 percent of all the issues affecting this county,” VanGilder said, who attended the meeting via a video call. “I’ll be the first to admit that Randy has only been wrong a few times.”
VanGilder’s comments got a laugh from the crowd. Longstreth also gave Elliot her regards. As the junior-most commissioner, Longstreth said that both VanGilder and Elliot have helped her grow as a civil servant.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t make a comment about our president here, Randy,” Longstreth said. “I’ve only been here for a year. I’ve learned a lot and still have a lot to learn, but I do want to say what a couple of gentlemen both [Elliot and VanGilder] have been.”
Elliot’s first year with the commission was 2004 and this year will be the end of his current, six-year term. Elliot said it’s not often in politics that someone strives to serve in one position, but he said he always sought to be a county commissioner.
“After 18 years, it just seems like the timing is right for me to retire,” Elliot said. “This is the only position I’ve ever sought. I’ve never been a councilmember, and I’ve never had any other position except this position.”
The commission also appointed VanGilder as president pro tempore with the same vote.
Redistricting
The commission held the second reading of three ordinances to accept the new county redistricting and voting precinct map.
Due to the recent redistricting passed by the state legislature, the county voting districts are getting a total overhaul.
“The redistricting efforts of the House and Senate have adversely affected Marion County,” Marion County Clerk of Court Julie Kincaid said. “We’ve had to rearrange precincts, change boundaries... but we think we finally have everything nailed down.”
The county has begun to run an advertisement campaign, including advertisements in the Times West Virginian, to make sure Marion residents know where they will vote in the upcoming elections and who will be on their ballots.
The commission has voiced their support of the new map and has been integral in its planning, according to Kincaid. The new districts will likely pass upon its third reading.
“I can’t think of a more difficult thing to do than to do the redistricting map, because so many people are affected by this,” Elliot said.
He went on to praise Kincaid and her team for the work they’ve done to create a new map as accurate as possible.
A color-coded copy of the proposed map was presented to the commissioners and to the audience.
Mannington Pool Project
The commission presented a check for $50,000 to the Mannington Pool Restoration Project, Wednesday. Accepting the check was Mannington Mayor Lora Michael.
For the last eight weeks, the City of Mannington has worked to raise $1 million to completely restore the Mannington Public Pool. Now they are just $250,000 away from the goal and the commission is giving them a boost. The $1 million the City of Mannington is raising will be paired with a state grant of $1 million to complete the estimated $2 million project.
“That pool was built in 1939, and it’s been a valuable part of Mannington’s history for 82 years now,” Elliot said. “An important part of Hough Park is the Mannington Pool, with that missing it’s like the heartbeat is missing.”
Elliot shared his stories of going to the pool in his childhood. He also told of how his father went to the pool when he was younger as well.
For Michael, the Mannington pool has a special meaning to her and her childhood.
“I was a country kid, so I rode a bike three miles into town every day to swim in that pool,” Michael said. “We need something for our youth. The youth are our future... and this gives a good balance for a healthy lifestyle, and this is an investment in our whole community.”
For more information about the pool restoration or to find out how to donate, call Mannington City Hall at 304-986-2700.
