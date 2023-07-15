MORGANTOWN — Victims splashed by rocket fuel wailed for medical attention, while emergency medical teams did their best to help the wounded. Specialists in gray hazmat suits cataloged the dead.
Fortunately, the grim scene wasn’t real.
Members of U.S. Army North Army Reserve, Morgantown law enforcement, EMS, area hospitals and Monongalia County Emergency Response simulated an airplane crash at the Morgantown Municipal Airport Friday. The simulation allowed emergency teams to practice their skills for a similar real life disaster.
“These are great exercises, to number one, improve interagency communication, and to work off of a unified command structure,” Patrick Clark, operations captain for Monongalia EMS. “It’s also a great refresher for our people to understand what the processes need to be for if mass casualty incident were to take place.”
The simulation involved a chemical spill following an aircraft crash landing at the airport, with victims who required decontamination. Decontamination and medical tents were set up to help treat chemical burns and other injuries. Instead of corpses, men in hazmat suits tagged mannequins, while live role players simulated the victims of the crash. They cried and begged for attention, adding to the realism of the scenario as emergency teams did their best to help the wounded in a timely manner.
A decontamination and medical tent were set up to handle the casualties. Inside, role players had their clothes cut off and were cleaned off by EMS.
“You don’t want to meet for the first time on the morning of an actual real world event taking place,” Jeff Taylor, a team chief at the Army Reserve’s specialized disaster response force. “Because there’s always going to be some challenges.”
Taylor oversaw roughly 300 or so individuals on site. That didn’t include hospital personnel who were also present for the simulation. Taylor said that the exercise gives soldiers the opportunity to see how the policies and procedures for local emergency services, like the fire department, work. Conversely, it also allows local disaster teams to see the military’s capabilities in a situation like this. Communication challenges, such as military radios not talking to civilian radios, have the opportunity to be ironed out so any rescue operation can go smoothly.
“It’s such a unique situation, hopefully this type of situation would never happen, of course, but if it does I think the preparedness, coordination and communication is vital, especially with such a small town like Morgantown,” Drew Bailey, director of Marketing and Communication for Morgantown, said.
Taylor said teams like his practice four times a year in major exercises. Clark said his group was required to do a refresher every two years while Bailey said Morgantown do an exercise once a year.
Morgantown was one of several locations that was looked at for the exercise. The airport and county emergency management were interested in doing a joint exercise, and thanks to some luck and random chance, the training fell into the airport’s arena. These exercises can be difficult to put on due to cost as well as scheduling. When the opportunity to do one comes up, the opportunity is quickly snatched.
Bailey said the exercise was ultimately about making sure people felt safe.
“I think there’s a difference between feeling safe, but also if there was a situation where we know what’s going on and that we’re able to get everyone involved and that nobody is left in the dark.”
