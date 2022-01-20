FAIRMONT — The Marion County Family Resource Network’s budget will be well over doubled this year.
The winfall comes via two grants from through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are are to be used to spread awareness about COVID-19 among disenfranchised communities.
“It’s like we went fishing for catfish and caught a whale,” FRN Director Frank Jarman said. “When we applied for these grants we hardly thought we’d get one of them, let alone both.”
The first and larger of the two grants is for $200,000 and will be used to reach the county’s ethnic minority communities in order to provide accurate information about COVID. The second is for around $87,000 and will be used for the same mission but in the county’s rural communities.
DHHR has 52 similar grants to award, and Jarman said he is proud the FRN is the recipient of two of them. He said that usually the FRN’s budget is usually around $150,000 for the year, but due to the grants, their budget will be over $370,000.
“This is an increase in responsibility for us, but we’re up for it,” Jarman said. “Our tagline is, ‘Keep children safe and families healthy.’ Knowledge is power and when these families know the truth, they can make the right decisions to keep their families safe and healthy.”
The plan is to get information out into the communities. The FRN plans to get volunteers and partner organizations to go out and walk door-to-door handing out information.
The FRN did a similar outreach when its Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition went into the rural communities with information about substance abuse.
What will be uncharted territory will be the portion of the project that will be targeting minority communities. Heading that operation will be the FRN’s assistant director, Sherry Kinder.
Kinder, who is a Black woman, said she’s excited to lead the project and work within the many diverse micro-communities within Marion County. While the Black community will be a primary target, she said the goal is to reach out to the Hispanic and Asian communities as well.
“People in these communities are asking, ‘What’s real, what isn’t and what should I do?’” Kinder said. “There’s a lack of trust there and we want to go out and give them that information in their own language so they can see what works, and what doesn’t.”
Kinder hopes to reach these demographics by reaching out to the informal leaders in the communities. With the Black community, that will likely be through churches. She also plans to work with the Dunbar School Foundation’s STOP program, which currently acts as a key location where many in the Black community go for COVID testing, vaccinations and advice about the pandemic.
“We’ll be working with them so that when we go out into the community, they can be there with us and provide people with the little nudge they may need,” Kinder said.
Jarman will be leading the effort in the rural communities, following the footsteps he took when leading the Substance Abuse Prevention outreach campaign.
“The best tool you can give a parent is information on how they can help their child,” Jarman said. “A parent who’s informed on accurate information on how to help their child... that’s priceless.”
For more information about the FRN and these projects, call their office at 304-366-4445
