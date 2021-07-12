FAIRMONT — Concerned about the rise in hate crimes, a number of Marion County residents say it’s time to take a step back and instead turn focus on acceptance and tolerance.
On July 24 and 25, the Marion County Communities of Shalom and the Fairmont Human Rights Commission will host a free event called “Building Bridges of Respect.”
Instead of pointing out differences, the purpose of this event is to talk about and demonstrate inclusiveness.
“It’s a way of recognizing our oneness in life,” said Jim Norton, retired minister and volunteer for the event. “The activities are designed to underline the importance of acceptance of everyone.”
On Saturday, July 24, the event will take place at East Marion Park’s WaveTek and will include activities to encourage discussions about diversity in a non-threatening manner, as well as artisans and crafters, food trucks and children’s activities.
On Sunday, July 25, the event will be held at Life United Methodist Church on the NASA campus, and will feature musical performances, labyrinth walking, yoga, zumba, Tibetan peace flag making, food trucks and other activities.
Both days are free.
“We’re living in a time when all kinds of hate groups have been very active — white nationalists, supremacists, and ethnic-biased groups,” Norton said. “Some time back, one of our area pastors posted on social media a horrible diatribe against the Muslim community. And Communities of Shalom, one of its chief responsibilities and obligations is to speak to that [racism] in constructive ways.”
Norton, along with Jim Nolan, WVU professor of sociology and volunteer with the Fairmont Human Rights Commission; Kathy Islam, vice chair of Communities of Shalom; and her daughter, WVU student and activist, Aryanna Islam, have worked with other local organizations to ensure the event is not only educational, but also welcoming.
“There will be all kinds of resources available to help people understand the differences in human life and the importance of accepting people as they are regardless of what others perceive as different,” Norton said. “The primary focus is the accepting of all people regardless of race, class, gender — all of the different ways people are different.”
Communities of Shalom is a nonsectarian group that works in the areas of health and wellness, economics and housing, spirituality and cultural diversity.
“I’ve seen things — not me personally, but I have some friends and relatives that are of different religions and backgrounds,” said Kathy Islam, who grew up in the Pleasant Valley area. “Some of them live around here, some don’t. And some have been discriminated against for one reason or another.”
Kathy decided to become involved with Communities of Shalom about a year ago when she read about the organization. “I liked their message,” she said. “I ended up going to a meeting, and it just kind of went from there. They’re trying to help the community because it is multicultural.
“We’re promoting diversity and acceptance,” Kathy continued. “We want to make our community a welcoming place for everyone.”
Nolan, who is also a former police officer, has a different perspective.
“I’m a sociologist,” he said. “I study hate crime. A lot of the courses I teach are about this topic.”
Getting involved with the Human Rights Commission “was a way for me to give back to the community.” And he said, “my general concern for the community.”
The Human Rights Commission was restructured three years ago, after having been disbanded because of disputes over whether or not the commission should get involved with cases related to sexual orientation. Nolan has been an active volunteer since the commission’s reforming.
The commission takes an advisory role with regard to human rights issues.
“People come to meetings and talk about the types of problems that are going on,” Nolan said. “If someone reports a problem, we can pass on that information to the state human rights commission.”
In partnership with the Communities of Shalom, the Fairmont Human Rights Commission provides training and workshops for employees of the city of Fairmont. Training is also arranged through WVU’s division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
“There are other agencies that offer diversity-type training that we’ve been given access to,” Nolan said, “so we publicize them when we can.”
Nolan is quick to add that the events on July 24 and 25 are not the only “Building Bridges” activities. “There are a lot of ‘building bridges’ one-hour lunchtime segments,” he said. “Just register — they’re free of charge.”
Aryanna Islam, a political science major at WVU, found herself involved with the Communities of Shalom after she objected to a city council member’s post on social media.
“On social media, they had been spewing some racist rhetoric,” Aryanna said. “They were — I don’t know — unabashed about it. A few of us went to city council [meetings]. We wanted them to resign. They didn’t seem to be very remorseful for what they did. I think that affected me, and made me want to see a change.”
Aryanna plans to use her youth as an asset in attracting other people to embrace inclusivity and diversity.
“I want to see other young people get involved,” she said. “My generation is very progressive in that we fight discrimination.”
When she graduates from WVU with her political science degree (she’s 21, a senior), she plans to continue her activism. When it comes to teaching others about racism and tolerance, she’s optimistic.
“I don’t think there are many people who are ‘too far gone,’” she said.
“Everyone essentially wants the same thing in life — to have a good job, a family, and just be able to live their life,” Aryanna said. “At the core, we all want that. Some people, for whatever reason, get misinformed about things. They think someone is stealing my job. They feel angry, and that’s why they turn to discriminatory remarks.”
But there’s hope, Aryanna said. “Education is needed to help people learn that everyone is equal and that diversity is a good thing.”
For more information about “Building Bridges of Respect,” go the Marion County Communities of Shalom Facebook page.
