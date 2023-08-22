FAIRMONT — It’s 8 a.m. in the West Fairmont Middle School parking lot. I’m barely alive, pending coffee, but not for Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston. She rolls up to the lot in a too-cool-for-school charcoal jeep, neatly sliding into a space. That car has definitely seen off-road action before.
She’s energized. It’s a good thing, because it’s the first day of school and this is the first in a three stop tour at three of the district’s schools. Today, Heston will visit WFMS, North Marion High and East Fairmont High. Contrary to my expectations, students are already in their classrooms. We walk through an empty hallway to the cafeteria, passing under a set of white, blue trimmed flags that spell out C-U-B, the school’s nickname for its students.
Although I’m old enough to be allowed the luxury to have my expectations be subverted, the students at WFMS did not.
“We want students to come to school prepared,” April Evans, assistant principal at WFMS, said. “We want them to use their time wisely. We want them to be respectful. So right now we’re going through different areas of the school and we’re practicing how to behave and what the expectations are in each area.”
Evans calls the exercise PBIS, which she said focuses on positive behavior, intervention, and activity. It’s an important activity, because it models for students the kind of behaviors that educators want to see for the rest of the year. Evans said that if successful behaviors are modeled, they’ll get successful behaviors from the students. It can be anything from knowing how to act in a cafeteria, to which side of the hallway to walk on to even how loud conversations should be as they interact with each other in public.
WFMS was on Heston’s list, specifically, today because the school is starting the year with an unusual amount of new teachers. As a whole, the district has roughly 24 vacancies, trending the same as last year. However, the district is finding ways to make up the difference, including pipelining substitute teachers into more permanent posts by providing guidance and assistance to obtain any required certifications. Heston also reminded me that the school district wouldn’t get far without its retired subs, which she is very thankful for.
We go up the stairs to the second floor, where students are now trying to find their lockers and work the combination lock. Heston said that the combination locks are unpopular with students. They want key locks. However, for once the budget constraints work in the district’s favor. The district won’t have to worry about replacing lost keys since it’s too expensive to replace the combination locks wholesale.
Over the last 15 years, schooling has changed a lot.
“There’s that trend in education where you now have nurses, social workers in some of our schools, physical therapists, things that used to be a community service,” Heston said. “One of the things that frustrate us as a county and in other counties is that to fulfill the needs of a modern day school, it’s difficult because you’re only funded for your teachers and a certain number of counselors. It really is an antiquated funding formula.”
In other words, the extra support staff that help students find success are not funded by the state. However, they are viewed as critical by educators, especially for students on individualized learning plans. Mental health is now seen as a priority, especially post-pandemic. The district is active in finding grants to help pay for these programs.
Yvette Hunt is a fifth grade special education math teacher. It’s her fourth year in special ed but her 24th teaching overall. She is a Fairmont native.
“I got called to do a long term sub position,” she said. “And then when my position was being interviewed for, I was devastated because I didn’t want to leave. So after being a teacher for so long, I went back to school and got my certification to be a special ed teacher. So here I am.”
Her students have individualized education plans, which can call for a special education teacher for subjects such as math. Students on these plans are pulled out of the regular classroom environment and put into a learning environment that is conducive to that student’s learning needs. They still work on the same subjects and curriculum as the rest of the school, but it’s differentiated based on need and done in a smaller environment.
Around lunchtime, Heston arrives at East Fairmont High. The security guard greets us and we head inside. The cafeteria is once again dead ahead, hungry high schoolers fill the tables and walk around. One boy’s chocolate milk topples into his green beans, spilling that and other of the tray’s contents onto the floor. Heston tries to help, but the boy is mortified. He might have let out a few choice words in front of the superintendent when his tray spilled. He retreats to another table.
Heston continues interacting with students, greeting tables and asking individuals how their first day of school is going. Where the middle schoolers were more orderly, the high schoolers are just now starting to explore what their personalities actually are. Some have a more easy going demeanor with the superintendent, while others are withdrawn. Heston knows how to dial it up or down as necessary, in order to form a connection with a student.
“It’s an entirely different energy when you get to high school,” Heston said. “You’re talking to kids about electives, how did their schedules work out? Did they get the courses they wanted?”
Heston might be done with her tour for the day, but there’s still more on her agenda. The first day of school coincides with this week’s board of education meeting. This year, Heston has her own expectations for the district. Last year was the first in a five year run that enrollment stabilized. Heston hopes to start a new, positive, streak for enrollment this year, where breaking even will be seen as a success.
“We’ve done some neat team building activities with our staff, along with our principals, as well as at the county office to support our principals,” she said. “So really, just a year to remind them to continue their academic growth and build relationships with students so that they can feel their basic needs are met so they can achieve.”
