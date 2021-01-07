FAIRMONT — In an unprecedented turn of events Wednesday, supporters of president Trump entered both chambers of Congress.

Lawmakers were ushered to safety to other, undisclosed parts of the Capitol complex before they could complete the ceremonial certification of the Electoral College vote that declared Joe Biden president of the U.S.

Trump supporters opposed the process claiming Trump was the rightful winner of the November general election.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., tweeted on Wednesday that “This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are.”

Within a few seconds, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also put out a statement saying “We are OK and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”

Former police officer and Professor of Sociology WVU Jim Nolan said unfortunately in the weeks leading up to Wednesday an act like this seemed likely to happen.

“We’ve heard reports of white supremacist groups like The Proud Boys protesting in Washington and trying to stop the election,” said Nolan, who lives in Fairmont.

He also pointed out that much of this behavior was fueled by the president himself. Nolan said Trump is the one who could stop these people from taking to the streets. Trump did put out of a video on social media during the events calling for “peace and law and order” after things escalated on Capitol Hill.

“I think, of course, it could have been peaceful if they had been better prepared. Even in recent riots in cities around the country. If there is a show of force I believe that protesters are not likely to cause the type of damage they have caused today at the Capitol,” said Nolan.

Windows were broken in the Capitol building, which was put on lockdown as protesters made their way into the hallways and both chambers of Congress. Shots were also reported to have been fired.

“This isn’t an attack on a business or just random attacks, this is an attack on a seat of power. This is really an act of sedition on the United States,” said Nolan.

Nolan said the fuel for these actions comes largely from the rhetoric of the president.

“This is unprecedented definitely in my lifetime,” he said.

America is a country where protests are tolerated but Nolan said this is more than just a protest. He also said this is a perfect example of white privilege.

“If Black Lives Matter protesters did something like this, it wouldn’t be tolerated,” said Nolan.

Nolan did note that the protest was being tolerated to some degree, however there were officers on the scene who were bravely taking action against the large crowds.

“This would not be the case if the races were reversed. If these protesters were Black it would be different. That’s an indictment of all our social situations for sure,” he said.

Nolan said acts like this can be prevented. Not just from a show of force but if authority is represented such as the National Guard or the police. The National Guard was called in later, and the mayor of Washington, D.C. imposed a 6 p.m. curfew for Wednesday evening.

In social science, Nolan said, people in groups will often form a mob mentality where individuals’ identity and morality will then line up with that of a crowd.

“When a crowd begins to damage things, break windows and enter buildings and those types of things — an individual wouldn’t do it alone,” said Nolan.

Healing of course, needs to take place in America, according to Nolan. In his own work, he talks about police reform. In the past 40 years or more police departments have taken a law enforcement approach to the act of policing.

“That means the war on drugs and broken windows policing. It’s all about enforcement,” he said.

Much of this enforcement takes place in Black and brown communities. There has to be a better ways of bringing people together to create safe, strong communities, he said.

“Right now this country is so pitted against each other. It’s very difficult to do that. There’s got to be healing, and I think the police play a role in that,” said Nolan.

The protests also caught the attention of West Virginia House of Delegates House Speaker Clay Hanshaw, R-Clay County, who said Wednesday’s actions both saddened and angered him.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years,” Hanshaw said. “While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”