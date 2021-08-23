FAIRMONT — What was originally going to be a policy of allowing parents to decide whether their school-age child should wear a mask this semester, to making masks mandatory through Aug. 25, has now become a full-blown mask mandate.
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage, on Sunday, issued a statement saying school officials have decided to make masks mandatory in all indoor spaces for students and staff through the end of the first semester. Classes start Tuesday, Aug. 24 in Marion County.
"Given a review of Marion County trends in COVID-19 cases, in collaboration with the [Marion County] Health Department, [Marion County Schools] will extend the current mask mandate in all indoor spaces for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, to the end of the first semester," Hage stated.
She said the policy will be reassessed "regularly in collaboration with the MC Health Department and it is our sincere hope that it can be lifted when local cases fall within acceptable levels."
Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said he and Hage spoke late last week and discussed how the number of COVID "cases were trending in the wrong direction," a discussion that led to the new policy.
"I agree that it's time, but it's going to take a multi-layered approach to make this better," White said.
He said Marion County residents should consider getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
"It's safe and it's effective," he said. "It's been proven that wearing masks works, but we have to wear a mask and wear it properly."
White said social distancing is still a valid method to slow the spread of the virus, but the vaccination has proven to be the most effective way to fend off the coronavirus.
The Marion County Health Department offers the COVID-19 vaccination daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at its offices at 300 Second St.
The Marion County Schools' mask decision comes at a point where the Daily Positivity Rate for COVID-19 is at 9.26% statewide. This past week also marked the dubious distinction of surpassing 3,000 total deaths from the coronavirus. As of Friday's DHHR report, 3,008 West Virginians have died from COVID-19.
At the same time, the numbers of the Delta variant of the virus continue to rise. Health experts have openly stated that the reported figures for the Delta variant — described as easy to catch as chicken pox — are far lower than reported due to the fact that COVID tests seeking to identify the Delta variant take double the time under the microscope than a normal COVID test.
As of Aug. 20, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that there are 25 identified Delta variant cases in Marion County, while only 49.9% of Marion County residents have received both doses of the vaccine. Health officials have repeatedly stated that to get to herd immunity, which is defined as "when a large part of the population of an area is immune to a specific disease."
White stopped short of saying the 49.9% rate of vaccinations for Marion County is not acceptable.
"That's not nearly where we'd like to be," White said. "We'd like to be at 70% to reach herd immunity."
White said he understands that getting a vaccination can be tricky for some people.
"I understand it's a personal decision, but if you believe vaccines work, you get the vaccine and if you believe vaccines don't work, you dont get the vaccine. You just have to take your chances and that's the way it is with anything in life," White said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, herd immunity would be achieved when 70% of the population had been fully-vaccinated.
Breaking down the numbers of Marion County residents who have been vaccinated, the data shows that fewer younger residents have been vaccinated than older residents.
For example, DHHR reports that only 36.3% of Marion County residents between the ages of 12 and 15 have been vaccinated and only 33.7% of those between 16 and 20 have been vaccinated in Marion County. And only 34.3% of residents ages 21-25 have taken shots in arms to protect themselves and others from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.