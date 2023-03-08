FAIRMONT — Due to declines in enrollment, Marion County Schools will soon face an insurmountable $3 million shortfall in funding.
Tuesday afternoon, the Marion County Board of Education met for a special work session to prepare for annual personnel hearings. School Superintendent Donna Heston gave board members an overview of the financial hurdles facing the county in the coming years.
“What concerns myself, Mr. DeLorenzo and Mr. Reider is that we are coming up on a brick wall,” Heston said. “We said it last year as we began to make cuts where we need to make cuts it shows a good-faith effort. But next year we’re going to have to face the wall.”
Marion County currently employs 163 personnel beyond what the state funding formula pays for, a total cost of $7.8 million that is coming out of local and federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Last year, Heston proposed a 10 percent reduction to personnel through attrition, which is where the county chooses not to fill vacant positions and meets the needs of individual schools through transfers. Her proposal last year would have saved the county $1.7 million if fully implemented.
The board, however, did not implement the full plan and refused to approve several transfers, resulting in a savings of only $453,000.
This year, the board charged Heston with a 15 percent decrease in total overages. Heston and her staff were again able to meet this goal without a reduction in force and found a total of 31 positions to eliminate via attrition.
In addition to the positions in the schools, Heston has also reduced staff in the central office over the last two years. Just this year restructuring of the central office staff has resulted in a total savings of around $300,000.
Tuesday, she warned the board that these cuts are necessary to bring financial stability to Marion County Schools.
The wall Heston referred to is a combination of factors. In June 2024, all the federal dollars of COVID-19 relief money are set to expire and will be spent. This past year, $3 million of that money was used to balance the county’s budget and pay personnel overages. Once that funding is gone, that $3 million has to be accounted for.
By the 2024-25 fiscal year — if enrollment remains stable — the overages that are insurmountable will amount to 28 professional personnel and 11 service personnel.
The last few years, as the central office staff have addressed these reductions, Heston has been able to make the commitment that if an individual that is already employed in Marion County Schools wants to keep their job they can keep their job, it just may require being transferred or a shift in position.
As the issues mount and the reality of the 2024-25 school year comes into view, Heston isn’t sure she can continue to make that commitment.
“Next year with the loss of federal funding... I don’t know that we will be able to make the commitment next year that no one in Marion County will lose a job,” Heston said. “This has been a problem since 2019 and we knew we had to eat away at it a little each year and we didn’t do that.”
Personnel season is always an emotional time for the board and the faculty and staff of the school system, but these next few years may prove to be especially challenging. While the board has been exposed to the realities of the county’s finances, no cuts can be addressed until the conclusion of the upcoming personnel hearings.
Judging by the comments made by the board members at the end of the meeting, it seems like they’ve resolved to address the issues presented to them.
“It’s obvious that we’ve got to bite the bullet, and everyone needs to be in this together,” Board Vice President Tom Dragich said. “I would hope that somebody in Charleston understands that they can talk about aides in the classrooms, but these unfunded mandates are frustrating.”
Board member George Boyles has garnered a reputation for his close eye on the school system’s finances and ran for his position on the board with the platform of financial accountability.
“It does look like that we have a lot we need to do this year. We can’t kick the can down the road anymore. We have to look at this plan very critically,” Boyles said.
