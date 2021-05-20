FAIRMONT — After canceling the 2020 awards event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fairmont Arts & Humanities Commission will present its annual awards May 23 at 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church.
This year’s honoree are choral director and vocalist Sam Spears, musical composer Daniel Eichenbaum, Fairmont State theatre major Ashley Doyle, Fairmont Senior High saxophonist Phillip “Nicky” Keefover, North Marion High theatre student Alyssa Baston and East Fairmont High trumpet player Roan Dworaczyk.
Most of the awardees for music will perform and the visual artists will display some of their works.
Because of the continuing pandemic, only family members and friends of the awardees as well as faculty mentors of the four student awardees are invited to the ceremony, which will be livestreamed on the Commission’s Facebook page. Social distancing and masks will be expected of all attendees.
In her four years in the North Marion theatre troupe, Alyssa Batson was cast in seven full productions. In her freshman year, she played the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz and Clarence in Shakespeare’s’ Richard III. In her sophomore year, she was cast as Uncle Max in the musical production of Sound of Music and as a president in the one-act play, 937.
As a junior, she was Prospera in Shakespeare’s’ The Tempest. And as a senior, she played a self-made character named Esther in an original devised play based upon the Tell-Tale Lilac Bush and as Lady Macbeth in a digital performance of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. She is the daughter of Jason Batson and Brandy Bradley, of Mannington.
Ashley Doyle, a recent graduate of Fairmont State’s Theatre Education program, will receive the Marian Satterfield Award for Artistic Achievement by a Fairmont State senior.
A Parkersburg native, Doyle began participating in theatre at age 12, with a youth program at a local community theatre, The Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg, and since has participated in around 30 theatrical productions and several smaller projects across the Mid-Ohio Valley and at FSU, some in multiple capacities.
At Fairmont State, she acquired a wide range of skills in acting, directing, scenic painting, puppetry, creative drama, design, and especially stage management. She was awarded the Blanche Kinney Fine Arts Scholarship, Dr. Robert Hawkins Scholarship and Crystal-Miller Morris Scholarship. She graduated magna cum laude and served as president of the Alpha Chapter of APO. She hopes to teach theatre either in high school or children’s theatre. In the meantime, she plans to work toward a second content area certification to compliment her theatre teaching certification, as well as plan a wedding with her fiancé, Aaron.
Roan W.H. Dworaczyk is a senior at East Fairmont High and a member of the Busy Bee Band and Honeybees. He is a leader in the trumpet section and has performed with the band from New York to Nassau, Bahamas, in addition to West Virginia parades, spectaculars and festivals. He had been chosen to participate in three College Honor Bands: Fairmont State, WVU, and Marshall (Middle School). Having played trumpet since fifth grade, Dworaczyk will become a third-generation member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Marching Band and the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets, following his grandfather and mother. He will major in ocean engineering and enter the U.S. Navy after college.
He is a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, National English Honor Society and National Social Science Honor Society and has been selected as a Student of the Quarter four times and has won the Bee Respectful Award.
Composer Daniel Eichenbaum’s music has been performed and published throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. Recent works include “Green Bank,” a piano and fixed media work about the Green Bank radio observatory commissioned by the WV Music Teacher’s Association, “Pacific” (for the PEN Trio, published by TrevCo Music) and “if your boy leads” (for mezzo soprano Jenifer Weber), based upon poems by Fairmont State University professor of English Elizabeth Savage.
His “Record,” for choir and fixed electronic media and based upon the Voyager Golden Record, was a finalist for the American Prize in choral music composition. Other recent works include “Gagarin,” for clarinet and fixed media and “Sinfonietta,” for wind ensemble augmented with string quartet.
Saxophonist Phillip “Nicky” Keefover is a graduating senior at Fairmont Senior High. As a high school student, Keefover has been selected as the principal saxophonist for numerous prestigious ensembles, including the West Virginia All-State Band, the WVU Mountaineer Honor Band, and the Fairmont State Honor Band. He is a founding member of the FSHS Saxophone Quartet, the FSHS Chamber Winds, and the 2021 Band Commander of the Polar Bear Band. He currently serves as the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellow with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
He delivers inspired interpretations of classical and contemporary saxophone repertoire and has a deep passion both for classical music and composers such as Strauss, Rachmaninov, and Mahler. He plans to attend West Virginia University this fall to study saxophone performance.
Choral director and vocalist Sam Spears was, until recently, director of Choral and Vocal Activities at Fairmont State University where he directed the Collegiate Singers, Chamber Choir, and Community Chorus, and taught voice, conducting and choral methods.
During his tenure at Fairmont State, Spears helped develop a relationship with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Since 2014, the choirs have been invited to perform five major choral-orchestral works with the WVSO.
The choirs have also taken educational tours to Washington, Florida, New York City (to perform in Carnegie Hall) and Toronto. After the destructive floods of June 2016, the choir toured around West Virginia to present a series of benefit concerts to raise money for flood relief. His students have also participated annually in the West Virginia Collegiate Honor Choir and in the National Association of Teachers of Singing student auditions.
During this weekend’s awards ceremony, the Fairmont Arts & Humanities Commission will present its 2020 awards to honorees T. J. Bean, Brian Conaway, Eric Lewis Jamie Colanero, Linda Elmer and Josie Plachta.
