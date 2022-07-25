MORGANTOWN — First Exchange Bank opened in 1932, during the Great Depression, after three banks in Mannington merged.
Its newest location recently opened in Morgantown at 3051 University Ave. just a few doors down from its previous Morgantown branch, which opened in 2002 at 3081 University Ave. On Friday morning, bank officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and 90th anniversary celebration at the new branch.
Headquartered in Fairmont, First Exchange has locations in Fairmont, White Hall, Hundred, Fairview, Mannington and Morgantown.
“This is our 90th year being an independent bank in North Central West Virginia, so we’re celebrating a baby here on our 90th. ... We’re proud to say our commitment to Morgantown will expand with the Pierpont Landing location,” President and CEO of First Exchange Bank Bill Goettel said.
Commercial Builders built the bank and Omni Associates helped design it. Chairman of First Exchange Board Jim Boyers said several million dollars was put into the build and area, which will help other businesses in the area.
“If you have a chance, you need to drive by it at night because it just pops. It’s a testimonial to this area of Morgantown,” Boyers said.
The event kicked off with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and refreshments. They gave away pens, reusable bags and books and guests could enter a giveaway and Wright Dawgs had a food-for-purchase set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Guests attended from across the state.
Officials from The Morgantown Partnership presented Goettel and his staff with a certificate of recognition during the ribbon cutting.
“We’re excited to celebrate First Exchange Bank here in Morgantown opening a new branch — one of many and not the last. This is something to be really proud of and we’re excited to support your business,” Vice President of Chamber Services Anna McCarty Carrier said.
Goettel said the next project for First Exchange is yet another Morgantown branch, which will be built at Pierpont Landing at 1000 Mid Atlantic Dr. off of exit 7 on Interstate 68.
