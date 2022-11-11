FAIRMONT — Fairmont Catholic Grade School students ditched their signature maroon uniforms and sported red, white and blue Thursday.
To get kids ready for Veteran’s Day and to raise money for the school’s holiday blessing bags, the school held a two-fold event celebrating veterans and raising money with its annual Turkey Trot.
The ceremony started with students in grades six through eight filling the school’s rear courtyard around the flagpole. Students from the fifth grade class of Lisa Medina led the program with a prayer for the veterans, followed by a song. The memorial was centered around a reading of veterans’ names submitted by students and their families.
“This has become an annual fundraiser. It started during COVID when students would send in their videos to raise money,” Curriculum Director Joyce Evans said. “This year’s and last year we actually got to walk around the perimeter and we decided to combine it and honor our veterans at the same time.”
After the ceremony in the back courtyard, the middle school students joined with the elementary school students and walked around the block of the school waving American flags and stopping at the flagpole in front of the school to sing the national anthem together.
The school raised over $4,000 that will go toward purchasing items for blessing bags for the needy this holiday season.
“We try to do service to our community in as many ways as we can,” Principal Diane Burnside said. “We wanted to add Veterans Day to the program too to let the kids know why it’s such an important holiday.”
Both Burnside and Evans have close family who are veterans and have a personal investment in educating the kids about the importance of Veterans Day.
Evans remembers her dad who was a veteran in World War II and how he would always have a flag taped to his car antenna when she was little and that pride for America was imbedded in her.
The education starts with the elementary students and teaching them what a veteran is and what the holiday is about. The topic gets more complex as the grade level increases.
“Today, we talked about why Veterans Day is on the 11th day of the 11th month,” Burnside said. “We want to make sure they know why we have veterans and a holiday celebrating them.”
Evans was a teacher in Marion County Schools for 45 years before she retired and returned to work at Fairmont Catholic. In her time as a teacher, she always made sure to teach the students in personal ways that they can relate to directly.
With the reading of the veterans’ names before the trot, Evans hopes the older students will take away a pride and connection to the local residents who served our country.
“If you can get the students to find someone somewhere in their family that was a veteran they can have that personal connection,” Evans said. “At Fairmont Catholic, we learn about our country and patriotism and we feel that’s a very important part of our curriculum.”
