FAIRMONT — Fairmont Catholic School held their first assembly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday morning.
The assembly was to get students excited about the start of the new school year and discuss their annual motto for the year, “Fairmont Catholic strong,” which highlights prioritizing safety and being strong in every aspect — math, religion and everything in between. Principal Diane Burnside and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Joyce Evans also introduced new students and teachers.
“The idea came about when Joyce and I discussed how we wanted to start the year and safety was number one on our list. So, we wanted to bring the community together to meet the new teachers and students. ... You can see the looks on the students’ faces today — even the adults and teachers — how happy we are to be together,” Burnside said.
Friday, they focused on teaching students what adults are in the building and following the teacher that serves as the line leader. Teachers received a first aid kit and students received candy upon exiting to return to class. They also have one entrance and one exit to help keep students safe. Burnside said they are still focusing on cleanliness and she and Evans pride themselves on knowing every student.
“The last two years have been quite the experience. Diane and I both started working here in 2020, under the umbrella of COVID-19, but together, with all of our experience, we kept the school open. ... So, last year was better, but we still had COVID-19. Safety has always been our priority. This year we put safety on top even more because of our experiences,” Evans said.
This year, there are 140 students at FCS and both Burnside and Evans are excited about an increase in enrollment. Spanish has been added back to the middle school curriculum, after the Spanish teacher left to teach at West Fairmont Middle School. Starting this year, theatre has been added to the middle school curriculum, as well, and is taught by Rachel Ellis.
Fifth grade students were working on creating finger puppets based off of themself in theatre class. They were able to color and decorate them however they liked and some students sewed outfits for their puppet. Students will give a presentation on themselves with their puppets next week. Over the first nine weeks, they will create six different puppets.
Ellis said this will also be helpful to younger students because older students can perform for them. She has different curriculum for each grade already planned for the year.
Students and teachers expressed excitement for the new school year.
“It is really nice and I’m very excited about this year. We have good students and team of faculty, with a strong administrative team; therefore, I’m excited for this new academy,” Father Joseph Konikattil said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.