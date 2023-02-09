FAIRMONT — Students from Fairmont Catholic School gathered in a circle Wednesday after morning mass holding handmade prayer chains in celebration of Catholic Schools Week.
The chains were made of paper and on each one, a student wrote a prayer. Everyday during Catholic Schools Week, which was celebrated throughout the week of January 30-Febraury 3, students wrote down the name of one person or organization to pray for — family members, friends, veterans, people in hospitals and people in nursing homes were some of the topics, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Joyce Evans said.
When put together, the chain, complete with hundreds of links, took up the entire perimeter of Saint Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church’s sanctuary. Evans said she believes it is the first time they have ever hosted the event and the initial idea came from the Catholic Schools Week committee.
“I was so touched by it all. ... We had activities all last week that carried to this week because of weather days. ... We had our best ever Catholic Schools Week. The students, faculty and staff have been wonderful with 100% participation and we’ve had great parent support,” Evans said.
After the prayer circle, eight grade student Conchetta Cook read a poem about the prayer chain.
“Our school prayer chain is pretty to see, from our hearts are prayers written to thee. May God listen and bless those who pray today and send these prayers on their way! Our prayer chain is up for all to see and say Fairmont Catholic family is praying today,” Cook said.
The prayer chains were hung outside of the school with help from eighth grade students. Students and staff expressed positive words about the prayer chain project.
“Today was a beautiful display of our students faith,” Kindergarten teacher Christina Moales said.
Students shared similar sentiments to Moales.
“The prayer chain at Fairmont Catholic was really nice and I liked being able to get together to pray during church today,” fourth grade student Taylor Bigelow said.
Throughout the week, they hosted career day on Thursday- which some students career ready for, a staff luncheon on Friday, honored veterans veterans with needed wellness supplies and made crafts for nursing homes, Evans said.
“Today’s celebration at mass identifies our Catholic faith and represents the mission of our school. All our welcome to join our family,” Principal Diane Burnside said.
Burnside encouraged anyone interested to call 304-363-5313 for a tour and to learn about Hope Scholarship opportunities.
