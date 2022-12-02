FAIRMONT — Fairmont Catholic School’s first Lego League robotics team met Thursday afternoon to hear from a nuclear engineer.
The club meets every two weeks and they learn about a variety of topics, with emphasis on team-building and communication. There are two teams of six students and two coaches for each team, which are the Robo-Knights.
Julia Vanvolkenborgh, Amie Marchesani, Leah Boyce and Kristina Moales, a kindergarten teacher at Fairmont Catholic School, coach the teams. Vanvolkenborgh said they hope to grow the program next year and students were selected based on a lottery system.
So far they have had seven meetings, taken a field trip to Tygart Lake Dam and built a wind turbine that will later be coded to move and function with a motor. The coaches said that everyone works well together.
“Everyone is very excited. ... It’s like our little Lego family,” Marchesani said.
They hope to participate in the Lego Robotics tournament at Fairmont State University in the spring. This semester is focused on renewable energy, so Vanvolkenborgh thought a lesson from a nuclear engineer would be beneficial.
Eric Hinkler is a nuclear engineer who works at Westinghouse Electric Company in the Pittsburgh area. His resume includes building nuclear reactors in China. He gave an interactive presentation on how a nuclear power plant creates power. Hinkler covered the process of how an atom works by having students act out the three components — proton, neutron and electron in the grass in between the school.
Hinkler said it’s important to educate everyone on possible stigmas that might be associated with nuclear energy. When it comes to clean or green energy, nuclear energy is one of the largest, most accessible options.
“It’s safe and we continue to improve the design of nuclear power-plants so they are even more safe. A lot of people have misconceptions on if they’re safe. ... The are also the biggest source of carbon-free electricity that we have. It’s a proven technology that operates 24/7, unlike the wind or sun,” Hinkler said.
Hinkler said it’s important for everyone, starting at a young age, to be educated on where our electricity comes from and to not take it for granted.
“Since nuclear is the largest and most capable for carbon-source electricity, I think it’s important for them (kids) to know how it’s made,” Hinkler said.
Students seemed very eager to participate in the lego building and learning activities and Hinkler said he enjoyed being able to talk with the kids. The meeting concluded with questions and a joke from a fourth grade student.
“Why do you never trust atoms? Because the make up everything,” Sofia Merriman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.