FAIRMONT− Guests lined up at the door Thursday hoping for the luck of the Irish as McAteer’s Restaurant hosted its traditional Irish dinner for Saint Patrick’s Day.
Restaurant employee Rhyan Cochran said guests were ready for lunch at 10 a.m., and as many as 89 pre-orders had been placed on Wednesday. The restaurant took more than 100 orders over the phone Thursday.
“We even had a couple in here this morning that had never been in, but came in to try the corned beef and cabbage. They said they loved it and they were very happy. So they said they would be back,” said Cecily McAteer Enos, daughter of the restaurant’s original owners who often helps at the restaurant.
The meal consists of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and a roll. Throughout the day, they served over 300 people − some who traveled to visit the restaurant and some who are regulars. Almost everyone was decorated in green and Larry Koay, a local bagpiper, came in to play for customers.
Customers mentioned enjoying the home-like feel McAteer’s provides as well as the importance of supporting a local business.
“It’s the best food and people in town. I mean that, it’s like a second home to me,” regular customer Frank Caputo said.
“We enjoy the company and they put out a good plate of food. It’s delicious,” Ken Miller said while eating with his wife, Michele.
Owner Tim McAteer said that they prepare three to four months in advance for the meal. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was more challenging to get the corned beef, but he wanted to ensure there would be enough since they sold out early last year.
McAteer joked that the recipe is top secret, but the process includes 400 pounds of corned beef that is cooked for four to five hours. The meat is cooked, then the potatoes and cabbage are cooked in a bit of brine water from the beef.
The tradition started in 1987, when McAteer decided to try something new that no other restaurants in the area were doing.
“I did it just for the people of Fairmont to get a little taste of what Irish culture is,” McAteer said.
McAteer’s restaurant opened in 1958 at a time when there was no cafeteria at Fairmont State. Tim and Cecily’s parents worked from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. making the restaurant a success. Cecily said that, right after school, they would come over to help.
“They were very smart and very hard workers,” McAteer said.
The McAteer’s are of Irish decent. Enos said that when she took her DNA test, it came back at 99% Irish.
To celebrate when they’re not at work, they usually hold a party for friends and family to get together. There are eight McAteer kids, so the party bounces from house to house. They sing, play Irish music and trivia. This year they are not able to have a party, however.
McAteer said he has a kilt that some years he wears, but it’s wool and so it was too hot to wear in Thursday’s warm weather.
The restaurant is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Their Irish dinner is held annually every Saint Patrick’s Day at 1316 Locust Ave., Fairmont.
