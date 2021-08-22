FAIRMONT — Blessings From the Basement has touched the lives of many in Marion County, now it’s receiving a blessing of its own.
The Women’s Club of Fairmont is known for its share of community charity and outreach, most recently through the club’s program, “Blessings From the Basement.”
The club applied for a grant of $20,000 from the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust earlier this year and recently received a check for the full amount.
“Our application went to a team from the Bowers Foundation and we got a letter saying we were awarded $20,000,” said Nancy Farley, vice president of the Women’s Club of Fairmont. “We were surprised because a lot of time you don’t get exactly what you ask for but because of the numbers... of people we served in the community, [the Bowers team] was just shocked that we helped that many people.”
In 2020, as the pandemic raged, Blessings From the Basement helped 125 individuals by providing them with basic household items many take for granted. Small things like dishes, silverware, pots and pans are given but also larger furniture items like beds, dressers and tables.
The programs has already topped their 2020 numbers this year in just seven months, helping over 150 individuals since January.
Large or small, most items that are given away are donated to the cause by members of the community. However, it’s often that items are requested that aren’t in stock and members of the club have to go out and purchase them, sometimes out of their own pocket.
“A lot of times we get requests for an item we don’t have — maybe a highchair is really needed so we’ll go try to find one at a thrift shop,” Farley said.
Marcella Yaremchuk, another club vice president and the main coordinator of Blessings From the Basement, often finds herself going to thrift stores, yard sales, flea markets, anywhere she can find the items these needy families are requesting.
Between her military discount, senior discount and a bit of bargaining, she manages to be prudent with the club’s funds. Between grants from the county and municipalities and the donations from the community, Yaremchuk has kept the blessings flowing. She spent around only $1000 on items for donations in 2020.
If she and the club keep to that amount of spending, this $20,000 will go a long way.
“My personal, long-range goal... is to make this money last for many years until we can find an agency that sees the need... to help people find furnishings,” Yaremchuk said. “The Bible says, ‘the poor you will always have with you,’ so this need isn’t going away, but we are going away and we need [Blessings From the Basement] to continue.”
But for now, the Women’s Club will continue its efforts to provide to these families. If interested in donating an item to the Blessings From the Basement, contact Marcella Yaremchuk at 304-365-0491 and be sure to mention the call is regarding a donation.
Blessings From the Basement provides household items and furniture to those who need it most.
The organizers will never ask for proof of need or income, and will hardly ask most personal info other than what the need is.
To ask about receiving help from “Blessings From the Basement,” reach Yaremchuk at the number above.
George W. Bowers, a Mannington businessman whose businesses included the Bowers Pottery Company and Warwick China Company, died in 1943 and left his estate to his three daughters, who remained in the same home in which they grew up in Mannington.
Frances Bowers, Bowers’ last remaining daughter, died March 15, 2000. In her will, she directed that a portion of the Bowers family estate be left to WesBanco Bank Inc., as trustee, for the establishment of the George W. Bowers Family Charitable Trust.
